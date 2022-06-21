WORCESTER — Testimony is expected to continue Tuesday in the trial of a Worcester woman accused of stabbing her fiance to death.

The trial enters its third week. There was no testimony Monday because of the state holiday.

Stephanie Fernandes, 39, is accused of assaulting her live-in fiance, Andrew T. Wagner, 31, on May 7, 2014. The fatal attack occurred at the couple's townhouse at 25 Angelo St.

After being indicted in 2015, Fernandes saw the murder charge against her dismissed in 2016 and then reinstated in 2019 by the state’s highest court.

The jury trial in Worcester Superior Court is expected to wrap up this week.

Prosecutors have characterized Fernandes, a former exotic dancer, as a calculated killer. Her lawyer has argued that the fatal stabbing was the result of abuse by Wagner, a corrections officer.

Fernandes has been out on bail and confined to her home through GPS monitoring for years. She has been allowed to attend college classes as she awaits trial.

She took the stand Thursday and Friday, telling jurors of abuse she was subjected to during her five-year relationship with Wagner.

She maintains that Wagner was stabbed as he ran toward her as she held a knife.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Calculated killer or victim? Stephanie Fernandes murder trial continues this week