Stephanie Gottlieb | Morning Blend
Looking for innovative and creative fine jewelry with personality at its heart? Look no further than famed jewelry designer Stephanie Gottlieb who just launched her latest collection called “And A Half."
Looking for innovative and creative fine jewelry with personality at its heart? Look no further than famed jewelry designer Stephanie Gottlieb who just launched her latest collection called “And A Half."
The European Union is checking whether Microsoft's investment in generative AI giant OpenAI is reviewable under the bloc's merger regulations, it said today. The development comes in the wake of the turmoil at OpenAI in late November when the then board voted to oust founder and CEO Sam Altman -- a shock move that triggered an aggressive counter manouever by OpenAI investor Microsoft, which stepped in to say it was hiring Altman. The episode ended with the return of Altman to lead OpenAI and a new board being appointed -- a configuration that saw the departure of number of members who had voted to remove him.
Today's edition includes college football's grand finale, potential history coming to Cooperstown, Djokovic's superpower, and more.
The Taos may be a subcompact SUV, but it's huge inside and its strong fuel economy and ample feature content add up to a smart budget buy.
Donald Trump is promising that his possible return to the Oval Office in 2025 would mark an escalation of the trade wars that marked his previous term in office
Unity plans to lay off 1,800 employees or about a quarter of its global workforce.
The Skyted SIlent Mask borrows technology from newer jet engines to reduce sound by 25 decibels so you can take private calls in public without being overheard.
Following catastrophic flooding in the Northeast, Yahoo News talked to experts about what to plan for and what to do in the event of a flooding emergency.
Shortly after Sony teased the “spatial content creation” device onstage at CES 2024, we got a fresh look, and a few more details about the headset during Siemens’ keynote in Las Vegas.
Will.i.am, the singer and songwriter turned entrepreneur, says he has cracked the code to doing just that with a new company called Sound Drive, which made its debut at CES 2024. The new venture will launch this summer in Mercedes-Benz's electric EQ models, will.i.am told TechCrunch during a press event. TechCrunch had a chance to test it at CES 2024 and despite some initial skepticism, we came away impressed.
"We start by incorporating recycled materials into some of our most loved products, such as recycled fishing nets in our Galaxy,” said Inhee Chung, VP of corporate sustainability at Samsung. Beyond the manufacturing process, Samsung is also considering the environmental impact of their products during use. Innovative features like SmartThings AI Energy Mode can help consumers manage energy at home by using connected intelligence.
As the indie sleaze aesthetic continues to trend on TikTok, several creators worry that its revival could negatively impact body image.
ABL Space Systems is looking to raise up to $100 million in new funding, and has just closed over $40 million, according to a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It’s the first indication that ABL has raised venture funding since October 2021, when the launch company closed $200 million at a $2.4 billion valuation. Since its founding in 2017, ABL has raised $420 million from investors, including T. Rowe Price, Fidelity Management and Lockheed Martin Ventures.
Kia's building a modular set of electric vehicles that should be in production in 2025.
Kia just made its big CES reveal, and it’s called the Platform Beyond Vehicle, or PBV for short.
For 2024, ASUS completely redesigned the Zephyrus G14/G16 line with updated specs and a gorgeous aluminum chassis.
Sennheiser updated its flagship Momentum line with a new true wireless model while also debuting a tech-filled set of fitness earbuds in the Momentum Sport.
After a successful launch on United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket this morning, Astrobotic Technology said its lunar lander has encountered critical issues with the propellant system that have likely taken a moon landing off the table for good. In a devastating series of updates earlier today, the Pittsburgh-based startup said a “failure within the propulsion system” is causing a critical loss of propellant. While Astrobotic engineers were eventually able to reorient the spacecraft’s solar array toward the sun and charge up the batteries, the company confirmed that a failure within the propulsion system was the root cause of the issue.
Samsung unveiled a new version of its Ballie robot ball, and it will reportedly be available for sale this year.
Alienware just announced a pair of gaming monitors at CES. There’s the Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3225QF) and the Alienware 27 360Hz QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW2725DF).
'Best bodysuit ever,' says one of 4,000+ delighted Amazon shoppers.