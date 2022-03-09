Stephanie Grisham Reveals Chilling Reason Donald Trump Admired Vladimir Putin

Donald Trump both admired and feared Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to former Trump White House communications director Stephanie Grisham.

“Honestly, I think he feared him. I think he was afraid of him. I think the man intimidated him,” Grisham said on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The View.”

“I also think he admired him greatly. I think he wanted to be able to kill whoever spoke out against him,” she continued, adding Trump “loved the dictators” and “the people who could kill anyone, including the press.”

Grisham, now working to prevent Trump from taking office again in 2024, also suggested how her former boss would have responded had America been invaded as Ukraine has been by Russia.

“Donald Trump would be 57 feet below ground hiding,” she said, praising Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for being “out there fighting for his country, and I just think that’s great.”

And were he still president, Trump would have had a “completely hands-off approach” to Putin’s military aggression, she said.

Watch Grisham’s comments here:

