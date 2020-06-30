Stephanie Macleod, The First Woman to Win The Whisky of the Year Award at The International Whisky Competition®

Stephanie Macleod, Master Blender for John Dewar and Sons, is the first woman to win the Whisky of the Year award, and, for the second year in a row, she receives the title of Master Blender of the Year

LAS VEGAS, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in the history of the International Whisky Competition®, Stephanie Macleod, Master Blender for John Dewar and Sons, becomes the first woman ever to blend a Whisky of the Year.

The International Whisky Competition® just released its results for this year's most respected blind tasting judging event. The top recognition, Whisky of the Year, was awarded to John Dewar and Sons - Double Double 32 Year Old (Blended Scotch), which scored 96.4 points, the highest-scoring whisky of the competition.Official results: www.whiskycompetition.com/2020-results

The 11th edition of the International Whisky Competition took place in Estes Park, CO, over four days, from June 10th to 14th, and received whisky submissions from all over the world. A world-class tasting panel made of whisky, spirit, beer, and wine experts blind tasted each whisky on an individual basis (8 minutes per whisky).

Each whisky was scored using a comprehensive 100-point scale system developed by Sebastien Gavillet, IWC Head of Tasting Panel. This process and the fact that only three medals are awarded in any category make the International Whisky Competition the most followed whisky competition and one of the most professional competitions of its kind in the world.

We warmly congratulate Stephanie Macleod, Master Blender at John Dewar and Sons, as well as her team, for crafting such a complex, unctuous, and perfectly balanced whisky.

John Dewar and Sons will receive the Golden Barrel Trophy for winning Whisky of the Year during a ceremony to be held this Fall in Aberfeldy, Scotland.

The International Whisky Competition is the most followed Whisky Competition on Social Media. It brings whiskies from around the world to be blind tasted and rated by a professional tasting panel using the most comprehensive tasting method available. Fifteen criteria are required to produce the tasting notes as well as aroma and flavor profiles for the International Whisky Guide. Unlike other competitions, the judges are presented with one whisky at a time to ensure each whisky gets the proper attention. It's the only competition in the spirits world to deliver unique medals designed to promote each of the winning whiskies. Only three medals (Gold, Silver & Bronze) are awarded per category. The Whisky of the Year (highest score during the competition) gets rewarded with the Golden Barrel Trophy.

