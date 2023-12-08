Stephanie Terry selected for Harvard program focused on a new mayor's first 100 days

EVANSVILLE — Stephanie Terry joined 26 other newly-elected mayors as a part of the second class for the Bloomberg Center for Cities at Harvard University’s Program for New Mayors: First 100 Days.

Along with Terry, two other Indiana mayor-elects have been selected: Kerry Thomson of Bloomington, and Eddie Melton of Gary.

The program will provide training by Harvard faculty, government leaders from Bloomberg Philanthropies, management experts and more, according to a news release.

Topics include setting citywide priorities and building effective organizations. According to the program description, new mayors are given insight and advice for overcoming common obstacles and making the most of the transition into office.

“Effective mayors build strong city teams and robust citywide coalitions that move communities forward,” Terry said in a news release. “I am proud to be selected to join this prestigious program and learn alongside other U.S. mayors and global experts as we work to strengthen the capabilities our city needs to lead and deliver on our most pressing challenges and opportunities.”

Terry is spending two days at Harvard University to start her participation in her program.

In a Facebook post, Terry said she was inspired hearing from Boston's mayor Michelle Wu.

"I learned this in day one, and it's more clear to me than ever – establishing a strong team, with a vibrant culture is key to success," she stated. "Can't wait for the next two days, can't wait to finish building my team, and can't wait to serve you as your 35th mayor, Evansville."

Terry recently announced her transition team, which is helping her to vet potential members of the new administration, such as department heads, as well as those with positions on boards and commissions.

Jan. 1, 2024, Terry will be sworn is as Evansville's mayor, the first Black person, and woman, in the city's history to be elected to the position.

