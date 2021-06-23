Stephen Bannon thinks GOP could gain 50 House seats if they focus on critical race theory

Stephen Bannon. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump's one-time chief strategist Stephen Bannon believes the GOP has a chance to pick up 50 House seats in the 2022 mid-terms if they focus heavily on bashing critical race theory during campaigns, he told Politico.

"I look at this and say, 'Hey, this is how we are going to win.' I see 50 [House Republican] seats in 2022. Keep this up," Bannon said. "I think you're going to see a lot more emphasis from Trump and [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis on it. People who are serious in 2024 and beyond are going to focus on it."

Bannon's confidence seems to stem in part from his belief that the backlash against the academic theory, which Politico notes "examines how race and racism permeates society," being taught in schools isn't growing only among, say, QAnon conspiracy theorists. "This is mainstream suburban moms," Bannon told Politico. "And a lot of these people aren't Trump voters." Read more at Politico.

