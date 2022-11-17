Stephen Barbee executed for 2005 murders

Nov. 17—Stephen Barbee, 55, was executed Wednesday night at the Huntsville Unit for the 2005 murders of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son their Fort Worth home.

Barbee was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m. Medical personnel for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice had difficulties finding accessible veins to administer the lethal dose.

After 30 minutes of trying to find an access point, successful was gained in the side of his neck.

Barbee's last statement was not a plea for forgiveness, but rather a sermon.

"I want to take this moment to be shared with everyone, to give God all the glory of our love, peace, wisdom, kindness, and respect. God knows the truth," Barbee said. "I don't want this to be a sad moment for all my friends and loved ones."

His spiritual adviser was allowed to hold his hand and pray with him before making his last statement.

Attorneys for Barbee had attempted to halt the execution over Texas Department of Criminal Justice's handling of prisoner's religious rights in the death chamber.

The appeals have gone to federal courts and U.S. Supreme Court. On Tuesday, a district judge halted Barbee's pending execution, but a federal appellate court and the U.S. Supreme Court both ruled in favor of the state early Wednesday.

Barbee was sentenced to death after prosecutors said he killed Underwood because he thought he was the father of Underwood's unborn child and he was afraid she would tell his wife. They also said Underwood's son walked into the room while he was killing her and was also suffocated after he tried to defend his mother.

Barbee later led police to the victims' bodies buried together in a shallow grave in Denton County, per court documents.

Underwood was seven months pregnant at the time of her murder, and DNA tests later proved that Barbee was not the father.

Barbee's first execution was set for 2019 but was halted by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. That was thrown out when the courts determined he had not instructed his attorney to maintain his innocence. A new execution was set for October 2021, but was again canceled by the U.S. Supreme Court.