Stephen Bear trial: Essex Police says it listens to victims

Georgie Harrison with Essex Police's Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Nolan

A police force which investigated reality TV contestant Stephen Bear says it will bring anyone to justice who commits violence against women.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Nolan, Essex Police's lead for stopping Violence Against Women and Girls, said "we do listen".

Bear was jailed for 21 months for sharing a private video of him having sex with his ex-partner.

Georgia Harrison, said she had been "through hell" since 2020.

The 33-year-old had shared CCTV footage of himself and Love Island star Georgia Harrison, which was uploaded to OnlyFans.

"What I've been put through sends a clear message that the police and courts take this matter very seriously," Ms Harrison told reporters outside Chelmsford Crown Court.

Bear was found guilty of voyeurism and disclosing private, sexual photographs and films in December.

He was given a restraining order to not contact Ms Harrison, who has appeared on The Only Way Is Essex and Olivia Meets Her Match, for five years.

He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register and will be subject to notification requirements for 10 years.

Stephen Bear, pictured arriving at an earlier hearing, posed for selfies outside of court ahead of sentencing

ACC Nolan praised Ms Harrison for speaking out.

"She reported her concerns to police and she's publicly spoken from the start that she was supported, that we listened to her, that we didn't make her feel embarrassed, and we were able to work with her to ensure she had the appropriate support.

"We've had endorsement from our victims that we do listen and we do all we can to investigate events and bring offenders to justice."

She said the investigation into the Bear case "left no stone unturned" and his celebrity status meant he was not treated any differently.

"Anyone committing violence against women and girls across Essex, we will find you and we will bring you to justice".

ACC Nolan said: "Women and girls have as much right as anyone in society to go about and live their lives, go out in the evening, go running in the dark, without fear or concern of being threatened.

"How can others in society, particularly men, and people in positions of responsibility, security staff, people on public transport, how can they support women and call out poor behaviour, they could be that upstander who recognises that someone might be making someone feel uncomfortable?

"Call it out and if criminal, report it."

She said Ms Harrison did not consent to have footage of her shared and Bear's behaviour was "just horrendous".

"Anyone who is viewing, posting or sharing that type of content online, to just reflect on their behaviour, they're perpetrating these images being shared without consent, and at the end of that there is a victim.

"I'd ask social media companies to reflect on their permissiveness and the role they play."

Ms Nolan said she hoped victims would listen to Ms Harrison's experience and take action.

