Stephen Colbert Has 2 Damning Takeaways About Donald Trump Jr.’s Capitol Riot Texts

Stephen Colbert says Donald Trump Jr.’s series of text messages to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the Jan. 6 insurrection “reveals two things” about Donald Trump’s eldest son.

Trump Jr.’s pleas that Meadows get his father to call off the riot showed he “knew his dad was responsible and failing to lead,” Colbert said on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

The texts also prove “he does not have his father’s cellphone number,” Colbert added, joking it would be “too risky” because he “might give it to Eric.”

Watch Colbert’s full take on the riot text messages here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

