Stephen Colbert blasted for ‘disgusting’ Super Bowl commercial

Stephen Colbert blasted for ‘disgusting’ Super Bowl ad (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Talk show host Stephen Colbert was blasted for his 'disgusting' commercial that aired during the Super Bowl.

The late-night funnyman loudly chewed chicken wings while wearing a microphone, and licked ranch sauce from a football, as he promoted his Late Show on CBA.

Mr Colbert was panned on social media by users who were put off by his stunt.

"Why would you mic Colbert up like that? That's just nasty," said @PhineasPoe on Twitter.

"Stephen Colbert eating chicken wings may be the grossest sound I've ever heard," wrote @YoRufusOnFire.

And @ACTBrigitte, added: "The Stephen Colbert commercial is disgusting."

ME COLBERT R U OKAY. pic.twitter.com/G5zIgfN88V — mikey day stans follow me pls (@sethsmeyers) February 8, 2021

The comedian's show after the Super Bowl featured actor Robert Downey Jr, actress Tiffany Haddish and veteran rockers Metallica.

