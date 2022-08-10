Stephen Colbert Brutally Mocks Eric Trump’s Lame FBI Raid Defense

CBS

It was “Christmas” in scorchingly hot August on Tuesday night when Stephen Colbert opened his Late Show monologue with a full-blown celebration of the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago. And it gave the host a chance to break out his truly inspired impression of “former second first son” Eric Trump.

In response to Donald Trump’s son assuring Sean Hannity that all the agents would find is a “note from me telling him how proud I am of him and what a great job he was doing as president,” Colbert tucked his upper lip above his teeth and asked the FBI, “Did you find a note of him saying how proud he is of me? Keep looking… the truth is out there.”

Colbert also highlighted “one inconsistency” in Eric Trump’s story. Apparently, he was “with” his father when he got the call about the raid, but then “called” his father to tell him about it.

Going back into his impression, he imagined the scenario in which Eric called Donald from the same room. “Dad, it’s me, over here!” he said. “It’s me, your son. Not the one you like, the other one. I have terrible news: I’m in the room with you.”

The host also shared his reaction to Trump’s assertion that “nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before,” adding, “Well, of course it hasn’t! No president has ever been as criminal as you are!”

As for Trump asking, “What is the difference between this and Watergate,” Colbert answered, “Watergate was Dick Nixon breaking the law. This was the law breaking in on a dick.”

