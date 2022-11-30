Stephen Colbert Calls Out Arizona's Election Deniers With Second Amendment Burn

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Tuesday skewered a Republican-led county in Arizona for its refusal to certify the state’s midterm election results. (Watch the video below.)

If Cochise County doesn’t approve its tally soon, all the votes in the GOP-controlled region will be excluded, a state elections official said. The new results “would threaten to flip the victor in at least two close races — a U.S. House seat and state schools chief — from a Republican to a Democrat,” the Associated Press reported.

“Oh you darling dummies,” Colbert said. “I’m surprised you love the Second Amendment so much because you keep shooting yourself in the foot.”

In the governor’s race, Democrat Katie Hobbs narrowly defeated the GOP’s Kari Lake. Lake has yet to concede and former President Donald Trump demanded that she be “installed” as governor. Colbert had plenty to say about that as well:

