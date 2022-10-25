Stephen Colbert Cracks Up Over Trump\'s Sexual Way of Talking About Kim Jong-un

Associated Press

The Justice Department is seeking to again question an associate of Donald Trump who was seen on security camera footage moving boxes of classified records at the former president's Florida estate, according to a person familiar with the matter. Walt Nauta has already been interviewed by investigators examining the potential mishandling of classified government records at Mar-a-Lago and prosecutors want to speak with him again as they try to understand how boxes came to be relocated from a storage room at the property, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing probe. The Justice Department declined to comment.