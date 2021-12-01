Stephen Colbert Flattens Anti-Vax Aaron Rodgers With Omicron 1-Liner

Stephen Colbert burned Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers with a brief but brutal line about the concerning new COVID-19 variant omicron on Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show.”

“Omicron does appear to be evading vaccines. It’s a scientific phenomenon known as Aaron Rodgers,” the comedian cracked, acknowledging that “no one knows for sure” the protection that existing vaccines may or may not have against the variant. Scientists say it will take a couple of weeks at least to find out.

Rodgers drew ire in November when he tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted he wasn’t vaccinated from the disease, despite acting as if he was. He then spewed wild coronavirus claims when challenged over his deception.

Watch the video here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...