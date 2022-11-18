Stephen Colbert Gets Petty With A Perfect Takedown Of Kari Lake's Latest Claim

Stephen Colbert spotted a new ad from failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

Lake, who was endorsed by Donald Trump and has repeated his disproven claims and conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, has refused to accept her own defeat by Democrat Katie Hobbs.

And this week, she shared a video of herself set to Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.”

As Colbert noted, the Petty estate slammed Lake, called the use of the song unauthorized and is exploring legal action.

“You know you’ve crossed a line when Tom Petty’s representatives tell you to please back down,” Colbert said. “That’s like lawyers for Guns N’ Roses telling you that you are no longer welcome in the jungle.”

But the host of “The Late Show” may have found a solution, and made a video for her with a different Petty song: “Don’t Come Around Here No More.”

Check it out below: