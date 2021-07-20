Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon laugh at the futility of the Olympic Village's anti-sex cardboard beds

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Weber, Senior editor
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden on Monday walked back comments he made about Facebook killing people by spreading COVID-19 misinformation, but not before Tooning Out the News found a real killer to take umbrage.

"Seriously, you know there's a problem with Facebook when you can find more honest information on Tinder," Jimmy Fallon said on The Tonight Show. "Our country has gone from 'The only thing we have to fear is fear itself' to 'Please don't take medical advice from a meme.'"

Meanwhile, "the Olympics are almost here, and the athletes in the Olympic Village are sleeping on beds made of cardboard, and some people think they're meant to discourage any intimacy," Fallon said. "A bed to discourage sex — or as that's also known, an air mattress. That's right, because of COVID, the organizers want to make sure every athlete is as celibate as a badminton player."

Yes, to stop the spread of COVID-19, "athletes will have to sleep on beds that are allegedly designed to collapse under the weight of any more than one occupant in order discourage sex," Stephen Colbert laughed at The Late Show. "Yeah, because we know if there's one thing world-class athletes can't do, it's have sex in unusual positions." So far, "athletes do not seem deterred from gettin' it on," he added, and "now the buzzkills over at fact-check village have spent the afternoon debunking the rumors coming from the athletes themselves, and instead claimed that the beds were made of cardboard so they could be recycled into paper products after the Olympics. I can't wait for six months from now to read toilet paper labels that read: 'Made From 100 Percent Recycled Olympic Sex Bed.'"

"COVID cases are rising in all 50 U.S. states," and lockdowns are possible again, Colbert sighed, vowing, "I will not give up my live audience!" The Delta variant is spreading so rapidly, Los Angeles County has reinstated its indoor mask requirement for everyone, he noted. "Typical Los Angeles — even the virus is pitching a sequel. One major factor keeping people from getting vaccinated is the lies and misinformation they read on social media, especially Facebook. ... Makes you miss the good old days when Facebook's primary function was helping you find unflattering pictures of your ex's new boyfriend."

The Late Show also imagined what vaccine misinformation would have looked like in the age of polio.

You may also like

Melania Trump reportedly tried 4 times to block an election night party at the White House

IRS enforcement off the table as funding in bipartisan infrastructure deal, GOP senator says

Weapons of mass destruction

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Athletes at Tokyo Olympics 'given anti-sex' beds to limit spread of coronavirus

    Beds at the Tokyo Olympics Athletes' Village are reportedly made of cardboard to discourage competitors from having sex or sharing beds.

  • Irish gymnast debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth at Olympics: 'It's fake news'

    One brave Olympian but his bed on the line to test the durability of the supposed "anti-sex" beds in the Olympic village.

  • Idaho superintendents decry ‘inflammatory’ rhetoric over critical race theory

    Let’s return local control to our communities and our elected school boards and stop giving credence to special interest groups trying to divide our communities. │Guest opinion

  • Colbert Shows How COVID Antivaxxers Would Have Reacted to Polio (Video)

    On Monday’s episode of “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert kicked things off with a gag that imagined what it would have been like if the right wing antivaxxers bedeviling COVID-19 vaccination efforts had been around during the 1950s, when the polio vaccines was rolled out. The results are exactly what you think. The gag was inspired by a comment Dr. Anthony Fauci made recently about the amount of disinformation there is about the COVID-19 vaccines, saying “We probably would still have polio in thi

  • Olympics-Swimming-Six Polish swimmers sent home from Japan after admin blunder

    Poland had sent 23 swimmers to Japan but the PZP was forced to cut the squad down to 17 based on world governing body FINA's qualifying rules. PZP President Pawel Slominski apologised and said he fully understood the anger of the swimmers who returned home over the weekend.

  • Ryan Reynolds says he asked Blake Lively to buy a house with him just weeks into relationship

    Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively co-starred in the box-office flop "Green Lantern" in 2011, then married in 2012, so you might think that they fell in love immediately. Not so.

  • French navy dumps boat of migrants on baffled TV crew in English Channel

    A French warship has been accused of escorting a dinghy crammed with 13 migrants and leaving them with a TV news crew. Journalist Pip Tomson was on board a boat in the English Channel reporting for ITV's Good Morning Britain on the crisis when the migrants were dumped on them by the French officials. The French authorities then vanished, forcing the TV crew to act as guardians until the British border officials were able to arrive. Ms Tomson said: "We are observing this migrant boat and making s

  • Wall Street plunges as Delta variant sparks fears

    The Dow plunged more than 700 points Monday as fears of the fast-spreading Delta variant sparked a broad sell-off on Wall Street, sending investors seeking safety to the bond market. Investors worried about the strength of the economic recovery as the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant feeds a surge in new infections and deaths, nearly exclusively among unvaccinated people. In Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden pleaded with Americans to get vaccinated. “If you're unvaccinated, you are not protected. So please, please get vaccinated now. It works. It's safe, it's free, it's convenient. You know? This virus doesn't have to hold you back any longer.” The Dow ended the day down 2%, its worst day in nearly 9 months. The S&P 500 lost 1.6%. The Nasdaq shed the least, falling 1%. Investors – fearing another round of shutdowns - placed bets on stay-at-home stocks like exercise bike maker Peloton, streaming device maker Roku and e-signature company DocuSign. Concerns that the Delta variant could derail a broader economic recovery especially hit economically sensitive stocks hard. Travel-related stocks like United and Carnival lost more than 5%. Investors fled to the safety of Treasuries, driving down the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond to lows not seen since February. Those falling yields yanked down interest rate-sensitive bank stocks. JPMorgan Chase lost more than 3%.

  • Judge tosses lawsuit attempting to overturn Georgia Senate runoff elections

    A lawsuit in Georgia seeking to overturn the results of the state's twin U.S. Senate runoff elections in January was dismissed by a judge during a hearing on Monday.

  • Winners and losers in the most recent congressional fundraising cycle

    With control of the closely divided House and Senate at stake in the 2022 midterm elections, fundraising in the 2021 off-year is already broadcasting intense and expensive campaigns that will consume next year.

  • How Bad Is the Bootleg Fire? It's Generating Its Own Weather.

    A towering cloud of hot air, smoke and moisture that reached airliner heights and spawned lightning. Wind-driven fronts of flame that have stampeded across the landscape, often leapfrogging firebreaks. Even, possibly, a rare fire tornado. The Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon, spurred by months of drought and last month’s blistering heat wave, is the largest wildfire so far this year in the United States, having already burned more than 340,000 acres, or 530 square miles, of forest and grasslands.

  • VW to end U.S. production, sales of Passat as focuses on SUVs

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Volkswagen AG said Monday it will end U.S. sales and production of the Passat sedan next year, the latest shift by automakers away from cars and toward larger sport utility vehicles. Volkswagen said it will end U.S. assembly of the Passat sedan in Tennessee with model year 2022. VW has sold various versions of the Passat since 1974 in the United States - initially under the Dasher and Quantum names - and the Passat name first appeared in the U.S. market in 1990.

  • Editorial: It's time to get tough on COVID vaccine evaders

    Carrots haven't been enough to compel the 41% of Americans who have yet to get a single shot. It's time to break out the sticks.

  • Judge in Mollie Tibbetts murder case denies defense request for access to other investigations

    Cristhian Bahena Rivera had been scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday in the 2018 death of Mollie Tibbetts.

  • Fox News Settles Sexual Harassment Lawsuit With Britt McHenry

    Fox News has settled a sexual harassment lawsuit with contributor Britt McHenry. The lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed by McHenry’s legal team Monday and she will leave Fox News. McHenry’s lawsuit, originally filed in 2019, alleged that her “Un-PC” co-host, George “Tyrus” Murdoch, harassed her. The lawsuit cited inappropriate behavior on Murdoch’s part, including sexually charged text messages that he used to threaten her if she kept “being negative.” In the 2019 suit McHenry sued Murdoch, Fox N

  • Michael Wolff to Brian Stelter: You are 'one of the reasons people can't stand the media'

    Michael Wolff told Brian Stelter he's part of why many people in the United States don't trust the media.

  • Prince Harry Informed the Royal Family About His Upcoming Memoir

    A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirms to BAZAAR.com that the news of the prince's book deal didn't come as a surprise to his family.

  • Seth Rogen Just Proved a Soft Suit Can Go Real Hard

    He's lighting the way for pulled-together, chilled-out summer style.

  • Wilbur Ross misled Congress on reason for citizenship question on census, watchdog finds

    President Donald Trump’s commerce secretary misled Congress about why he sought to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census, according to an investigation from the Office of Inspector General, but Trump's Justice Department decided not to prosecute.

  • Britney Spears' Attorney Says He's "Moving Aggressively" to Remove Jamie Spears as Conservator

    Britney Spears' new lawyer is getting to work. He said his team is "working very hard" to prepare documents to request a judge remove Jamie Spears from Britney's conservatorship.