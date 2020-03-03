Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Trevor Noah mark Joe Biden's big win, cringe at his subsequent gaffes

"Tomorrow is Super Tuesday, so it comes with fries and a Coke," Stephen Colbert joked on Monday's Late Show. On Saturday, "South Carolina delivered a huge victory" to former Vice President Joe Biden. "In his victory speech, Biden came out swinging" and also "called for unity within the party," he said. "Yeah, that's right, he's an Obama-Biden Democrat — and his best hope is that you don't remember which one of those he was."

"Biden's huge win had big repercussions for other candidates," Colbert said. Tom Steyer immediately dropped out, but not before "he really cut loose" at a pre-election rally: "A white billionaire, dancing with Juvenile, to a song about butts: The 2020 campaign is officially a Mad-Lib." Then former Mayor Pete Buttigieg quit the race Sunday, followed Monday by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Colbert said farewell to the candidates then ran through Biden's unsuccessful post-South Carolina bid "to prove he was sharp and ready for Super Tuesday."

"Thanks to the overwhelming support of black voters, Biden isn't just in the race, he's back to being the favorite," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "But that's black people for you, man. Black people can make anything popular again." Still, it's not "a done deal" for Biden, he added. "He still has opponents in this race: Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and billionaire-in-a-booster-seat Mike Bloomberg. But the most difficult opponent Joe Biden still has to overcome is himself."

Since his South Carolina win, "Joe has gaffed everything," and "I know what you're thinking," Noah said: "If Joe Biden debates Trump, it's gonna be a disaster for the Democrats because Trump is gonna eat him up. But when you think about it, it might not be so bad. Because Trump is the one person who won't know when Joe has messed up."

"This is the first presidential primary Joe Biden has won in more than 30 years, over three different campaigns," Jimmy Kimmel noted on Kimmel Live. "I don't know if he should be proud of that or very depressed." Either way, he's clearly "a little rusty when it comes to celebrating," he said. Biden messed up Chris Wallace's name on Fox News, "then today in Houston, Biden had another senior moment involving the Declaration of Independence," Kimmel added. "And believe it or not, Joe Biden is now officially the youngest man running for the Democratic nomination." Watch below.

More stories from theweek.com

Coronavirus czar Mike Pence is now apparently bundling tweets praising his, Trump's coronavirus response

5 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's coronavirus response

Late night hosts suggest Trump focus his coronavirus attacks on the outbreak, not his perceived enemies

