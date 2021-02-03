Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Trevor Noah dissect the GOP civil war on Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'loony lies'

Peter Weber
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) "emerged from his shell yesterday to distance himself form congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene," calling out the Georgia Republican "for latching onto 'loony lies and conspiracy theories,'" Jimmy Kimmel said on Tuesday's Kimmel Live. "Even though he didn't mention her name, he suggested that people like her are a 'cancer' on the party that is distracting Republicans from the important work of blocking COVID relief to millions of Americans who need it," he added. "House Democrats are saying if Republicans don't strip Greene of her committee assignments, they will. And Republicans are like, 'Um, great, would you mind? We're not going to do it, these people are crazy.'"

"Last week, the MyPillow guy, Mike Lindell — who I'm loving more and more each day — was banned from Twitter," then he got the MyPillow account suspended, "and if he's not careful, Mike could be getting the boot from Newsmax," which wanted to talk to him Tuesday about "cancel culture," not his potentially defamatory election conspiracies, Kimmel said. "You know it's bad when Newsmax is like, 'Dial it down, buddy.'"

The Daily Show checked in on other conservatives complaining — on national TV — that they're being silenced.

Greene is "a public backer of QAnon, she's claimed that mass shootings — including school shootings — were staged, and she has supported the execution of Democratic leaders — so, a moderate Republican," Stephen Colbert quipped on The Late Show. McConnell may have slammed Greene's "loony lies" and said "the baseless conspiracy theories Greene supports 'are cancer for the Republican Party and our country,'" he added, "but I will point out that five years ago the GOP found a suspicious lump and then nominated the tumor for president."

"McConnell's not the only one upset with the conspiracy wing of the GOP," though, Colbert said, noting the recent exodus of Bush Republicans, but "if crazy conspiracy theories are in fact a 'cancer' on the Republican Party, people like Mitch McConnell and Karl Rove have spent the last 20 years selling cigarettes to their base."

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah ran through Greene's wilder and more violent conspiracy theories, then ended with one of his own, that "Marjorie Taylor Greene is secretly a Democrat" — which, he said, would be "great news for everyone, because that would be the only way that Republicans would actually want to hold her accountable for anything she's done."

