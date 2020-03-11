Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Trevor Noah compare Trump's rocky coronavirus picture to a horror show

President Trump's rose-colored response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak got the horror movie treatment on Tuesday's Daily Show.

New York's response to an outbreak in New Rochelle — "the National Guard, 'containment area'" — certainly sounds like "Family Feud answers for the question: 'Name something you hear in a zombie apocalypse,'" Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show. "Fear of the virus has had a huge effect on the economy. Yesterday, the Dow fell 2,000 points, so the president immediately held a press conference to announce his plan to plan to have a plan to do stuff."

"You'd think Trump would be taking the threat of the coronavirus more seriously than this, since he might have it," Colbert said. Instead, "not only has Trump not been tested, he seems proud of the fact he's not taking any precautions to protect the people around him. For instance, yesterday Trump arrived in Florida and immediately began shaking hands with people waiting at the airport. Yikes! That's like not using protection when having sex with a porn star you just met at a golf tournament. Who would do that?"

Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders "both canceled rallies today because of coronavirus," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live, but Trump said "he plans to continue shaking hands" and holding big rallies. "The White House says they have everything under control, which must be why they've delayed the release of a report from the director of national intelligence that says the Untied States is not prepared to handle a pandemic — one possible reason we might not be prepared is back in 2018, Trump fired the entire U.S. pandemic response team to save money."

"Everyone now seems to think they're an expert on the coronavirus," Kimmel said, so he sent a camera crew out to test the knowledge of people on the street. It went better than you might expect.

Trevor Noah did a brief survey of how other countries are tackling the coronavirus, but in the U.S. "the buzz phrase of the moment is 'social distancing,'" he said on The Daily Show. "Everyone, from schools to businesses, festivals, political rallies — everyone is doing their part to keep their social distance. ... All of us here are working on social distancing to protect old people, who are the most at risk, but then old people are just out there living their best life." Watch his lecture below.

