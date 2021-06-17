Stephen Colbert mocks Biden's 'Grandpa’s had it with your lip' energy in clash with CNN reporter

President Biden emitted some "strong ‘Grandpa’s had it with your lip’ energy" Wednesday after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, late-night host Stephen Colbert claimed Wednesday night.

The "Late Show" host was reacting to Biden's bristling at a CNN reporter who questioned the president after the session with Putin in Geneva.

Then, doing a Biden impression, Colbert ripped off his suit jacket and shouted at an imaginary reporter to "Watch it, Mister!" and "Knock it off with the grab-a-- and the horseplay. This isn’t a dog-and-pony show. Were you born in a barn? If you were, grab a pail and start milking the cows because they’re coming home to roost, Little Boy Blue! I fought in Korea!"

The liberal late-night host was referring to Biden snapping at CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins, who asked the president why he was "confident" Putin would change his behavior following their meeting in Switzerland.

Colbert called the meeting between Biden, 78, and Putin, 68, the "Boniva in Geneva." Boniva is used to treat osteoporosis.

Biden, who was walking away after saying he was committed to freeing Americans imprisoned in Russia, whirled around at Collins and said, "I'm not confident he'll change his behavior. What in the hell, what do you do all the time?"

As Collins tried to speak, Biden stuck up a finger and continued, "When did I say I was confident? Let's get this straight. I said what will change their behavior is if the rest of the world reacts to them and diminishes their standing in the world. I'm not confident of anything. I'm just stating a fact."

Collins replied, "But given his past behavior has not changed, and in that press conference after sitting down with you for several hours, [Putin] denied any involvement in cyber-attacks, he downplayed human rights abuses, he even refused to say [Russian dissident] Alexei Navalny's name. So, how does that account to a constructive meeting?"

"If you don't understand that, you're in the wrong business," Biden answered, before leaving.

Colbert also joked about Biden’s "wee gaffe" during the news conference when he almost referred to Putin as Trump.

"He mixed 'em up," Colbert said, joking it was sometimes hard to tell the difference between the two men.