Stephen Colbert Reveals What Republican Insiders Really Think Of Ron DeSantis

Ed Mazza
·1 min read

Stephen Colbert said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is beating Donald Trump in some polls of Republican voters ― but “The Late Show” host also spotted a couple of factors working against DeSantis if he runs for president.

First, Colbert pointed to a report in Politico in which GOP insiders say that DeSantis “lacks charm.”

“Oh come on,” Colbert said in mock disbelief. “He’s got the smooth style of a non-playable character in a Playstation 2 game.”

But DeSantis has an even bigger flaw: His schmoozing game is weak.

“Ron is at his best on paper,” a Florida political leader told New York magazine last year. “Then you meet him and you say, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ ”

Colbert agreed... for a different reason.

“It’s true, DeSantis is best on paper,” he said. “Specifically, that roll by the toilet.”

See more in his Tuesday night monologue:

