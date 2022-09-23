Stephen Colbert Roasts Conservative Dating App
Colbert imagines The Right Stuff has some grim, slim pickings on The Late Show
Colbert imagines The Right Stuff has some grim, slim pickings on The Late Show
"The Late Show" host also goes off on various weirdos currently running for office
Albert Pujols is closing in on 700 MLB home runs. His first pro home run came with the Peoria Chiefs in 2000. Those who saw it share their thoughts.
Move over pumpkin pie, Thanksgiving cupcakes are here! These adorable autumnal treats will be the hit dessert at your next Thanksgiving feast. Believe it or not, a lot of people just aren’t crazy about pie for Thanksgiving. That’s why I'm sharing 50 festive, delicious, easy-to-make Thanksgiving ...
Singer Adam Levine and his presently pregnant wife, supermodel Behati Prinsloo were just spotted taking a stroll amid a firestorm of cheating allegations against the Maroon 5 singer. Levine was recently accused of cheating and getting extremely flirty with several women. As we reported, Instagram model Sumner Stroh was the first to drop the bombshell […]
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was among the top 10 most-liked NFL players.
You've been thinking about joining a members-only warehouse club for a while now, and you're finally ready to make a commitment. There are several to choose from, but you've narrowed it down to either...
New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit Wednesday against former President Donald Trump, three of his children, and the Trump Organization over alleged business fraud. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports from Washington.
Republican J.D. Vance and Rep. Tim Ryan (D) are neck-and-neck in their race for Ohio’s open Senate seat less than 50 days before Election Day, new polling shows. A Marist poll released Wednesday puts Vance ahead of Ryan by just 1 percentage point among registered Ohio voters, 46 to 45 percent, well within the poll’s margin of…
New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil lawsuit accuses Donald Trump & three of his children of massive tax fraud.
Now Jameis Winston is battling both back and ankle injuries. Should the Saints rest him in Week 3? Isn't this the exact situation they signed Andy Dalton for?
The City of Plainview unveiled plans Thursday to install an outdoor speaker system along its newly streetscaped downtown corridor.
With the Falcons sitting at 0-2, should the team look to get rookie QB Desmond Ridder on the field in Week 3?
#Chiefs TE Travis Kelce spoke to his brother about getting "power bombed" by Chargers safety Derwin James on @newheightshow | from @EdEastonJr
Shereé Whitfield also spilled on her feud with Drew Sidora and what she learned from Season 14 of "Real Housewives of Atlanta."
Green planning laws will be ripped up by Liz Truss in this week’s fiscal event in a move that could see tens of thousands of new homes built on protected land.
Before the cast and crew of Blonde got down to business, Ana de Armas says that they took a little time to ask Marilyn Monroe for "permission."
An LGBT student group has agreed to hold off on forcing Yeshiva University to formally recognize it while the Jewish school in New York City appeals a judge's order requiring it to do so - an action the institution said would violate its religious values. Yeshiva last week halted all student club activities after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block New York state court judge Lynn Kotler's June order requiring the university to recognize the Y.U. Pride Alliance. Y.U. Pride Alliance said it made the "painful and difficult decision" to agree to stay the judge's order while the Yeshiva pursues its appeals because it did not want the school to "punish" other students.
The effort could eventually produce a so-called operational imperative — an Air Force priority marked by intense focus and investment.
Nicole Scherzinger and the 'Secret Celebrity Renovation' team gleefully tackle demo day in an exclusive clip from the finale
"What are some of the some of the silly reasons your little one has a meltdown?"