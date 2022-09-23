Stephen Colbert Roasts Conservative Dating App

Reuters

An LGBT student group has agreed to hold off on forcing Yeshiva University to formally recognize it while the Jewish school in New York City appeals a judge's order requiring it to do so - an action the institution said would violate its religious values. Yeshiva last week halted all student club activities after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block New York state court judge Lynn Kotler's June order requiring the university to recognize the Y.U. Pride Alliance. Y.U. Pride Alliance said it made the "painful and difficult decision" to agree to stay the judge's order while the Yeshiva pursues its appeals because it did not want the school to "punish" other students.