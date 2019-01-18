Stephen Colbert is selling mugs to help feed furloughed federal workers

Chloe Bryan

The government shutdown is still (still!) happening, so Stephen Colbert has joined the growing cohort of celebrities assisting furloughed federal employees. 

On Thursday's episode of the Late Show, he announced he'd be selling mugs and donating all proceeds to World Central Kitchen. The operation is run by chef José Andrés and is currently operating an "emergency kitchen" in Washington, D.C. for government workers who aren't getting paid — even though many of them have returned to work

Appropriately, the mugs read "Don't even talk to me until I've had my paycheck." They are available on the CBS online shop and cost $14.99 apiece.

Image: CBS Store

Pretty sad that it's come to this!

