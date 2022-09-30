Stephen Colbert\'s The Late Show Monologue parodies Reagan\'s Morning Again In America ad
Colbert mocked a recent ad by Marjorie Taylor Greene, and poked fun at other people too
The Oregon Ducks are 3-1 heading into a potential trap game at home against the Stanford Cardinal. Here are three keys to victory.
Scott, who's worth over $27 billion, married Jewett in 2021, two years after she and the Amazon founder Jeff Bezos finalized their divorce.
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who was previously married to Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, has filed for divorce from her second husband.
A change to planning laws in California stands to weaken the car's grip on U.S. cities.
While speaking at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, President Biden threatened to order investigations into oil companies if they raised the prices of gasoline during Hurricane Ian. Do not, let me repeat, do not, do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the America people. Price of oil has stayed relatively low, it kept going down.
Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani took a no-hitter into the eighth inning Thursday night against the Oakland Athletics before Conner Capel singled with two outs to break it up. Capel hit a sharp grounder that deflected off sliding shortstop Livan Soto's glove and into left-center field. Dermis Garcia followed with a clean single to left before Ohtani retired Shea Langeliers on a grounder to third to end the inning.
One day after Hailey Bieber's Call Her Daddy interview came out, Selena Gomez made a brief and rare appearance online to thank her fans for their support.
The "Late Show" host dives into the revelations of a new book about the ex-president.
Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah have sparked dating rumors after being photographed kissing in NYC.
Sarah Jessica Parker was set to be honored during the New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala before she dropped out last minute on Wednesday night
Jordan Peterson broke down in tears during an interview on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” (via Mediaite) when asked about Olivia Wilde referring to him as “a hero to the incel community.” Wilde was on her “Don’t Worry Darling” press tour when she revealed to Interview Magazine that Chris Pine’s villainous character in the film, Frank, is […]
The family of one of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims is calling out the new Ryan Murphy–produced Netflix series for "making money off of this tragedy."View Entire Post ›
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's neighborhood barbecues must look like Oscar after-parties, given that their neighbors include Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry. However, it turns out that one of their Montecito mates—Ariana Grande—is moving out of the star-studded community. In a new report from Dirt, the “Thank U, Next” singer sold her Tudor-style residence for a pretty $9.1 million earlier this week (a nice raise from the $6.8 million that Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Ros
"Baywatch" star Donna D'Errico took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo in a gold, string bikini as she deals with the heat wave in Los Angeles.
"For a couple of days leading up to last night's episode, I couldn't really sleep," says the eliminated player. "I was anxious. It's not fun and it's also not normal to watch people conspiring against you on TV."
The cause of Queen Elizabeth’s death has been revealed.