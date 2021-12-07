Stephen Colbert Shreds Marjorie Taylor Greene’s New COVID Argument With A Basic Truth

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) argued against coronavirus lockdowns with a wild comparison at the weekend, noting on Twitter how “the country has never once shut down” because of cancer.

1. Every single year more than 600,000 people in the US die from cancer.



The country has never once shut down.



Not a single school has closed.



And every year, over 600,000 people, of all ages and all races will continue to die from cancer. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 4, 2021

On Monday, “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert pointed out the obvious flaw with the QAnon conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker’s argument.

“Because cancer is not contagious, you nimrod,” said Colbert. “That’s like comparing apples and oranges… to cancer.”

Colbert also had some choice words for Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) who this week accused Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, of overhyping the contagion.

Watch the video here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

