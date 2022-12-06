Stephen Colbert Shreds Trump On Constitution Cancel Try And His Son Gets It Too

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Monday blasted Donald Trump for his call to annul parts of the Constitution ― and poor Eric Trump got caught in the punchline. (Watch the video below.)

Colbert first schooled the former president with a joke-free history lesson: “You dummy. You can’t terminate the Constitution. The Constitution is America.”

The host then got into the details of what motivated Trump’s hissy. A recent dump of documents showed exchanges between Twitter executives on how to handle a New York Post story about the laptop of Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son. Some conservatives believe that the laptop contained damning revelations about Joe Biden in advance of the 2020 election and that Twitter suppressed the story.

Trump on Saturday used the document release to reinforce his lies that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump wrote. He also proposed having himself reinstalled as president immediately.

Colbert wasn’t having it.

“Again with the Hunter Biden laptop,” the host said. “You don’t hear anyone obsessing over the former president’s son’s laptop. And Eric’s got a good one. It’s made by Fisher-Price and it can tell what sound a cow makes.”

