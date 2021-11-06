Stephen Colbert Spots Real Reason For Josh Hawley’s Porn, Video Games Rant

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert thinks Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-Mo.) recent attempt to link porn and video games to the emasculation of American men is an attempt to switch up his image.

Colbert on Friday noted how “the most famous photo” of Hawley to date is “one of him giving a raised-fist salute to the eventual rioters” on the morning of the Jan. 6 insurrection that was incited by former President Donald Trump.

Colbert, trying to skewer what he believes is Hawley’s strategy, showed the image on the screen.

Then he doubled down, to the delight of his audience.

“So this speech is probably an attempt to get people to stop showing that photo, which again shows him giving a raised-fist salute to the folks who smeared poop on the walls of the Capitol on Jan. 6.”

Watch Colbert’s full monologue here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...