Stephen Colbert Taunts Eric Trump Over Possible Family Secret Hidden In Tax Returns

Stephen Colbert excitedly shared some breaking news with his “Late Show” audience on Tuesday as the Supreme Court cleared the way for a House committee to get Donald Trump’s tax returns.

Trump, who famously pays little taxes on his vast income, has been trying to keep his returns secret since the Ways and Means Committee first demanded them in 2019.

“We were so innocent,” Colbert reminisced. “N95 was just a bingo number. Pete Davidson was dating Kate Beckinsale. And Jan. 6th was just National Bean Day.”

The court ruling puts an end to Trump’s legal wrangling. Colbert noted that three members of the court were appointed by Trump.

“Normally, to get three people to reject his requests, he has to marry them,” Colbert cracked.

He spotted one potential revelation with implications for Trump’s family.

“Now, we can finally find out if he wrote off Eric as a loss,” Colbert cracked.

See more in his Tuesday night monologue: