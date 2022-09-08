Stephen Colbert Taunts Eric Trump For Lamest Defense Of His Father Yet

Stephen Colbert spotted a strange new defense of Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of secret government documents ― and it came from one of the former president’s sons.

As “The Late Show” host pointed out, some of the documents found at Mar-a-Lago were so sensitive that even senior national security officials weren’t allowed to see them without specific permission.

“The fact that he had them is completely indefensible,” Colbert said. “So, the people trying to defend him are instead focusing on the evidence picture the FBI took of them on the carpet.”

That included Eric Trump.

“I can tell you, my father is a very very neat guy,” Eric Trump said on Fox News. “He doesn’t leave documents staged all over an office floor.”

That caused Colbert to break out his Eric Trump impression:

“My dad does not leave documents all over the floor, OK?” Colbert-as-Eric said. “His crime is organized!”

See more in his Wednesday night monologue:

