Stephen Colbert Taunts Fox News With A Hair-Raising Way To Make Them Angry

Fox News took its right-wing cancel culture to a new extreme this week when a number of its on-air hosts came out against puppies and kittens.

And “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert was here for the drama.

The various hosts of “Outnumbered” had a full-on freakout over a report that found highly emotional college students may benefit from petting cats. Past research also found a benefit from petting dogs.

“I don’t need to be coddling a puppy. I need my, you know, organic chemistry book if I’m in premed here,” Kayleigh McEnany said. “This is insanity. Give me a cup of coffee, a cookie and a stack of books and I’m set.”

That comment struck Colbert as a little hypocritical.

“Wait a minute! You need a comfort cookie? With a cup of snowflake coffee?” he asked. “Oh, I bet you studied in some sort of ‘safe’ building that was up to code. I spent my college years outside naked shouting essays right up my professor’s drainpipe.”

Another host griped that no one will hand you a puppy “in the real world.”

Colbert agreed, saying they can hand you two instead, and brought out a pair of pups and cooed at them as the audience cheered.

“Who makes Fox News angry?” he asked the pups. “You do! Yes you do!”

See more in his Wednesday night monologue: