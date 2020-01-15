Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah agree the Warren-Sanders showdown was the Iowa debate's main event

The Late Show has some suggestions to spice up the Democratic presidential debates.









"Tonight was the last debate before Democratic voting begins in February," and "for the first time in the election cycle, the Democrats had an all-white debate stage," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's live Late Show. "Once again, J.Lo. was robbed." Former Vice President Joe Biden "admitted he was wrong" to vote to authorize the Iraq War, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) "provided some historical context," he said, and he ribbed Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) for flubbing her "local example of women succeeding in politics."

But "the big story heading into the debate tonight was the falling-out between Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren," Colbert said. It flared up over a disagreement on whether Sanders told Warren a woman can't win the White House in 2020, and "when Bernie was asked about it" at the debate, he "categorically denied the charge." Asked to respond, "Warren brought down the hammer," he said, joking that the men on stage had collectively lost more than 10 elections after her answer.

"To a lot of young Democrats, the beef between Bernie and Warren must feel like seeing your parents getting divorced" or "R2-D2 and C3PO become enemies," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "Bernie was sticking to his story that he never said a woman can't be president," and Warren shot back that "maybe none of these men could be president," he marveled. "Not since Kill Bill have I seen one woman obliterate that many men in one fell swoop."

Warren "definitely won this exchange, although it would have been a much cleaner victory if she didn't come back a few moments later to create one of the weirdest moments we've ever seen in a debate," Noah said, showing her and Bernie's "unnecessary, nitpicky" fight over whether 1990 was 30 years ago. "It felt like we were watching an old couple fight in a diner."

But "other than what we just saw, there wasn't much new in this debate," Noah said. "They touched on health care, trade policies, impeachment, and to be honest, it was more of the same ... All in all, today's debate wasn't that exciting. And I guess this is what happens when you only have white people at your party." He ended with a devilishly clever strategy for Mike Bloomberg. Watch below.

More stories from theweek.com

There's a plan to allow people to watch the only tape of Super Bowl I for free

The paradox of Trump's trillion-dollar deficit

Trump reportedly tried to bully DHS into enacting illegal policies Lou Dobbs shared on Fox Business

