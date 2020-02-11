Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah puzzle out Biden's 'dog-faced pony soldier' insult

Last week's Iowa caucuses continue to embarrass Iowa Democrats, but "tomorrow's vote in New Hampshire is the first actual primary of the 2020 election," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. "The latest polls in New Hampshire are all over the map. Most show Bernie Sanders first, followed by Pete Buttigieg," and "one poll in New Hampshire said New Hampshire Democrats would prefer an extinction-causing meteor over Trump re-election. Hey New Hampshire Democrats, you okay? This explains why they've changed the state motto from 'Live Free or Die' to 'Please Let Us Die.'"

"With all the polls relatively tight, the candidates are getting nastier with each other, especially Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg," Colbert said, showing some of Biden's shots at Buttigieg. "But the strangest moment on Biden's campaign-resurrection tour came on Sunday," when Biden called a voter "a dog-faced pony soldier," he said. "What's going on inside Biden's head when he comes up with these insults?" Colbert tried out a Biden insult generator to find out. "Believe it or not, this was not the first time Biden has used this particular weird insult," he said, and it turns out "there's a perfectly reasonable, rambling explanation: John Wayne and Indian chief."

The Daily Show created an actual Joe Biden insult generator if you want to see if you can top Colbert's "devious squirrel-kneed kangaroo mailman."









Listen up, Jack -- We made a Joe Biden Insult Bot. Tweet @BidenInsultBot to get personally insulted by Joe Biden, ya dog-brained milksop! pic.twitter.com/TRsZo9YaBP — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 10, 2020

Buttigieg has responded to Biden but hasn't attacked him in any ads, "and maybe that's because he doesn't need to, because Biden keeps attacking himself," The Daily Show's Trevor Noah said, showing the "lying dog-faced pony soldier" clip. "Those are strong words that ... I don't really understand at all," he said, trying various out various literal representations of a dog-faced pony solider. "Nobody has been able to find this in any John Wayne movie, and I guess that's the beauty of quoting something from before the internet was invented," Noah said. "But look, wherever the line came from, it's not a great look for Biden, because it's yet another example of him beefing with a civilian on the campaign trail."

The Daily Show's Ronny Chieng traveled to New Hampshire to see how it plans to avoid another Iowa. Watch his report below.

More stories from theweek.com

Why Wall Street isn't freaking out about Bernie Sanders

For better pasta sauce, throw away your garlic

Trump slams 7-9 year prison proposal for Roger Stone, claims he 'cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!'

