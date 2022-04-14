Stephen Curry ends all-time shooter debate, but what about his GOAT status?
Twitter says it's finally time to put Steph Curry in the NBA GOAT conversation.
Twitter says it's finally time to put Steph Curry in the NBA GOAT conversation.
Marc J. Spears: Warriors say Stephen Curry is making "good progress" on his foot injury and may return to full practice at some point this week. Uncertain for Game 1 Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears What's the buzz on Twitter? Marc J. Spears @ ...
Curry injured his foot when Marcus Smart ran into his leg while diving for a loose ball.
Although Curry is making good progress his status for Saturday's playoff game is still undetermined.
Iowa Democrat Abby Finkenauer’s hopes of running against Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley this fall may hinge on a state Supreme Court ruling on three petition signatures. Finkenauer's campaign was thrown into turmoil this week after a judge overturned a panel's decision that she had qualified for the ballot. Finkenauer, a former one-term congresswoman, called the ruling “deeply partisan" and appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court.
With the Golden State Warriors' playoff opener against the Denver Nuggets approaching, Steph Curry's status (left foot) is still undetermined.
The Nationals had an up-and-down week to begin the 2022 campaign. Which early storylines are indicative of things to come?
MIAMI (AP) Udonis Haslem started the Miami Heat postseason with an apology. Haslem, like many other Heat players, is amused by the notion that the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs isn't considered a favorite to win the Eastern Conference title. Miami doesn't have an MVP candidate, didn't have anyone qualify for the top 20 in the league's scoring race, and according to FanDuel Sportsbook only has the third-best odds of winning the East behind Milwaukee and Boston.
Key stats, contract status, preseason expectations, reality on April 10 and the future for each player under contract at season's end for the Lakers.
The Olympics were the Olympics. “When I started in collegiate gymnastics I think that at the elite level, they kind of looked down on college gymnastics, as if we were the place that good gymnasts went to die,” said Bev Plocki, longtime head coach at defending national champion Michigan. The narrative has changed over the last 15-plus years, as the number of elite athletes who made their way to the college level has grown from a trickle to a steady stream.
The Patriots' plans at guard are fairly hazy. Will they add at the position in the coming weeks?
The national champion Jayhawks replenished Chris Teahan’s invited walk-on roster spot with a guard from the state of Alabama who is quite familiar with KU.
Kyle Neubeck: Niang on Joel Embiid and the MVP battle: "If he doesn't win it, he's going to show you why he should have won it" Source: Twitter @KyleNeubeck What's the buzz on Twitter? Henry Abbott @ TrueHoop The 76ers have their hands full with the ...
Depp sued Heard for defamation after she described their abusive relationship in a Washington Post op-ed, and the trial began on Tuesday.View Entire Post ›
Tile is the easy-to-clean surface that reigns supreme in kitchens and bathrooms ,...
The Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office said Justin Frazell will serve seven years deferred adjudication.
Rockford-area MMA star Corey Anderson set for 'biggest fight of my career' in $1M Bellator title fight on Friday night in San Jose, California.
Why the forecast for nuclear war is clearing — a bit
Josh McDaniels is adamant on cultivating his own culture with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Olivia Jade wore a multicolored halterneck top with white pants and pale pink pumps to the Casablanca and Maxfield launch party in Los Angeles.
Police across the country have often been caught using excessive force during arrests and other confrontations.