Stephen Curry ends all-time shooter debate, but what about his GOAT status?

Associated Press

The Olympics were the Olympics. “When I started in collegiate gymnastics I think that at the elite level, they kind of looked down on college gymnastics, as if we were the place that good gymnasts went to die,” said Bev Plocki, longtime head coach at defending national champion Michigan. The narrative has changed over the last 15-plus years, as the number of elite athletes who made their way to the college level has grown from a trickle to a steady stream.