Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors celebrate 2022 NBA Finals win against Boston Celtics

The two men accused of robbing an Asian American woman and stabbing the owners of a pizzeria in Queens, New York, for trying to help the victim last March have been indicted for attempted murder charges. Supreme Gooding, 18, and Robert Whack, 30, were formally charged with attempted murder, assault and robbery at the Queens Criminal Court on Tuesday for the March incident. The duo is also facing assault, robbery, grand larceny, criminal possession of a weapon and other charges for robbing an elderly woman ten days before the Queens stabbing.