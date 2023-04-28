Stephen Deflaun was sane when he killed 2 people at SLO County beach, judge rules

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

To get breaking news alerts, click here

A man convicted of killing two people at Morro Strand Beach 22 years ago was deemed legally sane by a San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge on Friday.

A jury convicted Stephen Deflaun, 63, of the first-degree murders of Stephen Wells, 37, and Wells’ 11-year-old nephew on April 19. He was also convicted of assault on with a firearm on a peace officer, in this case a California State Parks Officer.

Deflaun admits he shot and killed Wells and Rios Jr. after a confrontation over a campsite on July 8, 2001, but pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the crime.

Because of this, there was a second trial after the conviction — known as the “sanity phase” — where the judge heard testimony from multiple doctors about their opinions on Deflaun’s state of mind at the time of the crime.

San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Jacquelyn Duffy on Friday said there was no dispute whether Deflaun had mental illness, but there was issue in if it was to the extent of not knowing right from wrong.

“Based on the totality of evidence, I do not find the defense has proven Deflaun is legally insane,” Duffy said.

Deflaun, who was incompetent to stand trial until April 2022, has testified he has been tortured by voices in his head known as “the program,” which tell him everyone in the world is against him and torments him for entertainment. Deflaun testified that on the day of the shooting, the voices told him Wells was an assassin sent to kill him.

Deflaun will be sentenced according to California sentencing laws. His maximum is 123 years to life in state prison.