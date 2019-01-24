Stephen King creates a Twitter play to brutally mock Donald Trump

Sam Haysom

There's no way you'd be able to fit a Stephen King novel into a single tweet, but it turns out you can squeeze in a play. A very short one, at least.

On Wednesday night, the horror master continued his ongoing commentary on the government shutdown by crafting some imagined dialogue between Donald Trump ("Baby Don") and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ("Mommy Nancy").

As you can probably guess, Baby Don doesn't come out too well.

Soon, others were chipping in.

This isn't the first time famous authors have compared Trump to a child throwing a tantrum. Back in 2017, J.K. Rowling added the following caption to a photo of Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, taken during a meeting at which Trump refused to shake Merkel's hand.

Oh, and then there was that giant inflatable blimp depicting Donald Trump as a baby that was flown over London.

Seems like there's a pattern here somewhere.

