Stephen King creates a Twitter play to brutally mock Donald Trump

There's no way you'd be able to fit a Stephen King novel into a single tweet, but it turns out you can squeeze in a play. A very short one, at least.

On Wednesday night, the horror master continued his ongoing commentary on the government shutdown by crafting some imagined dialogue between Donald Trump ("Baby Don") and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ("Mommy Nancy").

SEE ALSO: 37 of the most brutal Trump burns tweeted by Stephen King in 2018

As you can probably guess, Baby Don doesn't come out too well.

Baby Don said, “I want to talk and pretend I’m a grownup!”

Mommy Nancy said, “No, Baby Don, you have been bad. You did a tantrum!”

Baby Don said, “WAAAH! I’ll get you, mean old Mommy Nancy!”

Said Mommy Nancy, “Well...you can try.”





— Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 23, 2019

Soon, others were chipping in.

Baby Don: "I'll show you! Just wait til my Vladdy gets home!" — Wyatt Campbell (@WritingWyatt) January 23, 2019

This isn't the first time famous authors have compared Trump to a child throwing a tantrum. Back in 2017, J.K. Rowling added the following caption to a photo of Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, taken during a meeting at which Trump refused to shake Merkel's hand.

'Mommy was mean to me and I don't wanna hold her hand no more.' pic.twitter.com/UksDzt0MOX — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 18, 2017

Oh, and then there was that giant inflatable blimp depicting Donald Trump as a baby that was flown over London.

Seems like there's a pattern here somewhere.