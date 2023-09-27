Stephen King Gives 'Jimmy' Jordan A Frightening Fact-Check On Crime

Best-selling author Stephen King called out House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) for missing the point on crime even after holding a hearing on the subject.

With the federal government on the brink of a shutdown as House Republicans fail to advance funding bills, Jordan took the Judiciary Committee to Chicago for the hearing, which critics dismissed as a stunt.

Rather than focus on the actual causes of crime, Jordan blamed it on Democratic lawmakers.

“You’re not safe in Democrat-run cities,” Jordan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, as he shared a report on armed robberies in Chicago.

King, who has long spoken out against gun violence and in favor of tighter restrictions on firearms, pointed out what Jordan seems to have missed:

Armed robberies.

Guns, Jimmy, guns. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 27, 2023

King has called out other lawmakers for failing to act to prevent gun violence.

Earlier this year he called out Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for obsessing over Hunter Biden instead of the epidemic of deadly gun violence.