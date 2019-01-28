Stephen King is straight up trolling Trump on Twitter now

Sam Haysom

For a while, Donald Trump had Stephen King blocked on Twitter.

Not anymore, though. A judge ruled back in May 2018 that the President couldn't block people, so these days the horror master is free to hit that reply button as often as he likes.

And that's exactly what he does. Not only does King regularly tweet about the President, but he also occasionally responds to Trump's tweets directly.

Trump's "WITCH HUNT" tweet over the weekend was the perfect example.

Here was King's Sunday night response.

That's not the only time King's opted for the direct reply, either. Here's a memorable one from last year.

Trump has yet to get into one of his famous Twitter feuds with the horror master, but surely at this stage it's only a matter of time.

Then again, maybe he saw what happened after Ted Cruz tried to take King on.

