Stephen Lawrence murder suspect ‘tried to stab black security guard and boasted of killing before’

Matthew White, pictured in 1993, was caught on a police surveillance camera during the first failed investigation - BBC

A Stephen Lawrence murder suspect told a black security guard he had killed before as he attempted to stab him during a racist attack, it has been reported.

Matthew White abused Bethel Ikpeze with extreme racist language and lunged at him with a bloody needle after he was challenged over shoplifting at a Lidl shop in Eltham, south-east London, in 2015, according to the BBC.

White, who died two years ago at the age of 50, was identified as the sixth suspect in the murder of Mr Lawrence earlier this year.

The 18-year-old was murdered by a group of five or six racist attackers in south-east London in 1993, but only two of his killers have faced justice. Gary Dobson and David Norris were jailed for life in 2012.

The BBC, which first reported White’s suspected involvement in the racist murder, has now spoken to Mr Ikpeze who was subjected to a racist attack by the sixth suspect in 2015.

Former security guard Bethel Ikpeze says White repeatedly said he and others had killed someone before - BBC

The security guard told the BBC he was working at a Lidl store eight years ago when he spotted White attempting to shoplift.

He said White, a heroin user, responded with swearing and a stream of racist slurs when he was challenged, before he tried to stab Mr Ikpeze with a bloody needle.

Mr Ikpeze said he managed to restrain White until police arrived as White continued to abuse him with extreme racist language.

He told the BBC: “I asked him, ‘Do you want to kill me? Do you want to stab me?’ He said, ‘Yes, I will kill you.”‘

According to Mr Ikpeze, White made repeated references to having killed before, saying “I’ve done it before” and “we have done it before”, along with the name “Stephen”.

Mr Ikpeze said he informed police of the exchange with White and uniformed officers said they would “run a check”.

White was jailed for four months but did not face charges for attempting to harm the guard or racially abusing him.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “We aim to take all reports of racial abuse seriously and we apologise if this was not investigated as it should have been.”

The racist murder of 18-year-old Stephen Lawrence led to a public inquiry - PA

White came to the Met’s attention in 1993 when Stephen Lawrence was murdered by a gang of racist youths at a bus stop near his home in Eltham.

According to a BBC investigation, White’s stepfather, Jack Severs, who has since died, told a Metropolitan Police officer that he may have been involved in Mr Lawrence’s murder, but the lead was not followed up.

White was eventually arrested on suspicion of murder – the first time in March 2000 and then again in December 2013 – but prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence to prosecute.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Ward added: “The impact of Stephen’s murder continues to be felt throughout policing.

“Over the past six months I have spoken with Baroness Lawrence, Dr Lawrence and Duwayne Brooks to reiterate our apology about the mistakes made in the initial investigation.

“Matthew White was known to the investigation team since 1993 and was arrested twice on suspicion of murder. Two files were passed to the CPS who advised there was no realistic prospect of conviction.

“We have reviewed the recent BBC documentary and we remain satisfied that all relevant enquiries related to Matthew White were fully considered by the investigation team prior to his death in August 2021.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.