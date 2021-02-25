Stephen Miller, the architect of Trump's migrant-family-separation scheme, called Biden's immigration policies 'cruel' and 'inhumane'

Ashley Collman
·4 min read
stephen miller
Stephen Miller was an advisor in the Trump White House. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

  • In a Fox News interview, Stephen Miller weighed in on Biden's reopening of a child-migrant facility.

  • He said Biden's more relaxed immigration policies fueled migration and the need for such facilities.

  • "What we're seeing here is the cruelty and inhumanity of Joe Biden's immigration policies," he said.

Stephen Miller, the Trump administration official who masterminded the policy of separating migrant children from their families at the US-Mexico border, described President Joe Biden's immigration policies as "cruel" and "inhumane" during an appearance on Fox News' "Ingraham Angle" on Wednesday night.

Miller was asked to weigh in on the uproar over Biden's reopening of a migrant facility in Texas to house 700 unaccompanied minors aged 13 to 17.

Miller suggested that Biden's immigration policies had encouraged illegal immigration, especially for unaccompanied minors, and that the president had only himself to blame for needing to reopen the facility.

Since taking office, Biden has ended multiple Trump-era immigration policies. On his first day in office, Biden signed executive orders to end the ban on travel from mostly-Muslim countries, stop the construction of the US-Mexico border wall, and extend the Obama-era program to protect young immigrants from deportation.

"What we're seeing here is the cruelty and inhumanity of Joe Biden's immigration policies," Miller said.

"He came into office and announced that there's an open door and that young people who come into this country illegally are going to be resettled instead of returned. He's forcing thousands of young children into the arms of smugglers, into the arms of traffickers, into the arms of coyotes," he said, likely referring to a nickname for border smugglers.

Miller continued: "Children are being taken away from their families in the Northern Triangle - in El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala. Those countries are being deprived of their future. These illegal immigrants are being put in harm's way all because of a policy choice Joe Biden made to restore 'catch and release.' That is cruel, that is inhumane, and we are seeing the results of that right now.

"He took a secure border, a humane border, a safe border, and turned it into this."

Miller was slammed on social media over the interview. Many people said that such judgment coming from the man who led the effort to separate migrant children from their parents was hypocritical.

More than 2,600 children were separated from their parents under the Trump administration before a federal judge halted the policy in June 2018, the American Civil Liberties Union said in October 2018.

Hundreds of these children have been effectively orphaned as officials have struggled to reunite them with their families. Biden recently said he would form a task force aimed at reuniting these families.

The family-separation policy made Miller one of the most controversial officials of the Trump era. He even put some conservatives on edge.

immigrant children
Children play outside the El Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, on February 19. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

An outside White House advisor told Vanity Fair in June 2018 that Miller was a "twisted guy" who "actually enjoys" seeing pictures of the chaos at the border.

A former senior Trump administration official told The Washington Post in August 2019 that Miller, a descendent of asylum-seekers, was "singularly focused on how to get people out of the country."

In January 2019, The Atlantic reported that Miller had once told the former Trump aide Cliff Sims that he "would be happy if not a single refugee foot ever again touched America's soil."

Later that year, Miller faced criticism over sharing links to white-nationalist websites with a Breitbart reporter. Despite calls to resign and reports that even President Donald Trump found his ideas too extreme at times, Miller survived the scandal.

