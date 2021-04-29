Stephen Miller - architect of some of Trump's most divisive policies - derided Biden's speech to Congress for lacking 'warmth'

Tom Porter
·2 min read
Stephen Miller
Stephen Miller in 2018 while serving in the Trump administration. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Stephen Miller, a prominent ally of former President Donald Trump, criticized President Joe Biden's first speech to Congress on Wednesday as lacking "warmth" and "bipartisanship."

Miller, who wrote speeches for Trump and helped enact his policies, tweeted about Biden's speech shortly after it happened.

He said: "It is striking just how tedious & unoriginal the rhetoric was in Biden's speech. Also, no outreach, no bipartisanship, no surprises, no warmth - a lifeless and dry address."

George Conway, a longtime critic of Trump and his circle, was among those who noted that Miller's work was also not known for its charity to political opponents.

Miller was widely criticized during his time in the Trump administration, when he was chief architect of the child separation policy, which saw the children of thousands of undocumented migrants taken from their parents at the US border and held in squalid detention camps.

He was also a key figure in rolling out Trump's ban on Muslims entering the US, a divisive move often described as Islamophobic, and which was watered down after being challenged in court.

As one of Trump's key speechwriters he helped craft Trump's inaugural address, in which Trump spoke of the "American carnage" that had befallen swaths of the economy.

Commentators noted at the time that the speech lacked the tone of optimism and bipartisan outreach that is usually a part of such addresses.

In his speech Wednesday Biden, on his 100th day since taking office, pitched his sweeping plans for US jobs, infrastructure and education as a "once-in-a-generation investment in America itself."

The speech drew praise from some moderate conservatives, including Fox News host Chris Wallace. But in the GOP's official response to the speech, Sen. Tim Scott, the only Black GOP Senator, criticized Biden's performance in the office so far, accusing him of pushing socialism and Democrats of exaggerating America's problems with racism.

After leaving government Miller started a group, America First Legal, meant to challenge liberal policies.

The group on Wednesday announced that it had launched a lawsuit against the Biden administration for policies it says discriminate against white farmers.

Read the original article on Business Insider

