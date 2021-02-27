Stephen Miller: Biden administration 'adopted anti-science position, illegal immigrants privileged over Americans'

Former Trump senior adviser addresses the Biden administration’s immigration policy and the surge of unaccompanied minors crossing the border.

  • Justin Trudeau looks forward to working with President Biden: 'It's great to see America re-engage'

    "That need to work closely as neighbors continues," Trudeau said. "But now it continues with an administration with whom we have a little more in common."

  • Pompeo leans into pro-Trump lane in fiery CPAC speech

    The potential 2024 presidential candidate and former Secretary of State made clear which lane he’s taking amid the Republican Party’s reckoning in the post-Trump era.

  • ‘Useful Idiots’: The Democrats Try to Cancel Fox News

    Hosts Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper are joined by constitutional lawyer Shahid Buttar

  • Democrats decry Biden's airstrikes in Syria as unconstitutional. Republicans praise them as 'proportional.'

    Democrats are calling the Biden administration's airstrikes in Syria unconstitutional. President Biden on Thursday ordered airstrikes against facilities in eastern Syria used by Iranian-backed militant groups, his first military action since taking office. The strikes were in response to several rocket attacks against U.S. targets in Iraq. While Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the limited scope of the airstrikes "aims to de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq," many Democrats expressed concerns on Friday that the move has done just the opposite, and argued it wasn't legally justified. "Some Democrats said that Congress has not passed an authorization for the use of military force specifically in Syria," reports CNN. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said "there is absolutely no justification for a president to authorize a military strike that is not in self-defense against an imminent threat without congressional authorization ... we need to extricate from the Middle East, not escalate." Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) agreed, calling for an immediate congressional briefing and saying "offensive military action without congressional approval is not constitutional absent extraordinary circumstances." Republicans, however, were seemingly largely pleased with the move. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called the U.S. response a "necessary deterrent" to tell Iran that attacks on U.S. interests "will not be tolerated," reports CNN. As Fox News notes, Republican Sens. Marco Rubio (Fla.) and Lindsey Graham (S.C.), among others, also applauded the strike, calling it "proportional." White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended the action as "necessary," and said Biden "has the right to take action" as he sees fit. She said "there was a thorough, legal response" and the Defense Department briefed congressional leadership in advance. More stories from theweek.comBiden in the quagmireBen Sasse on Matt Gaetz: 'That guy is not an adult'Newly confirmed Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is 'obsessed' with creating 'clean-energy jobs'

  • Eight U.S. auto state governors urge Biden to press semiconductor firms on chip shortage

    A bipartisan group of eight governors from U.S. auto states on Friday urged Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden to do more to press semiconductor firms to address a global shortage of automotive chips that has cut some vehicle production. The governors of Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Kansas, South Carolina, Alabama and Missouri asked Biden in a letter to join foreign governments in urging semiconductor and wafer companies to expand production and "temporarily reallocate a modest portion of their current production to auto-grade wafer production." Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who led the effort to get other governors to sign, said she was urging Biden "to do everything in his power and to leave no stone unturned to protect auto jobs throughout the supply chain at risk because of this shortage."

  • Scoop: Biden admin call on Putin pipeline provokes GOP anger

    A briefing between the State Department and congressional staff over Vladimir Putin's Russia-Germany gas pipeline got tense this week, with Biden officials deflecting questions about why they hadn't moved faster and more aggressively with sanctions to stop its completion.The Biden officials also denied negotiating with the Germans over a potential side deal to allow the pipeline to be finished.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: As we reported earlier this week, some allies are worried that Biden is shaky on Putin's Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and the fight is a significant test of whether the new president's tough rhetoric against Russia will be matched by action.Russian opponents, including top officials in the Ukrainian and Polish governments, worry that Biden doesn't want to antagonize Angela Merkel and won't inflict serious costs on the Germans.And members of Congress — both Republicans and Democrats — were underwhelmed by a report that the Biden State Department recently sent to Congress, which only targeted one Russian ship for sanctions. The Trump administration had already sanctioned that ship, the Fortuna.Behind the scenes: The first call between the senior State Department officials and Republican and Democratic national security staffers from the House and Senate happened on Tuesday.The Tuesday call was classified and took place from a secure room. A source on the call, and two other sources briefed on that conversation, said the questioning focused on why the Biden administration hadn't targeted a larger number of ships for sanctions — given, the aides argued, that maritime tracking clearly shows a number of additional ships are working on the pipeline.The call continued for around half an hour until the line suddenly fell dead from the State Department's end. While some Republicans on the call initially thought they'd been hung up on, the State Department said this was a technical issue.Then, on Thursday at 2 p.m., the State Department officials regrouped for a second briefing call, this time non-classified, with senior staff from House and Senate offices.This call was more contentious, according to three sources who participated. Rising hostility was coming from Republican officials who weren't satisfied with the responses. The Biden officials seemed to be trying to politely avoid conflict.At one point during the call, a Republican Senate staffer asked the Biden officials why they hadn't sanctioned Nord Stream 2 AG — the company in charge of building the pipeline.The State Department officials responded that they weren't going to discuss specific entities and that they were still investigating the facts and compiling the evidence."We're talking about the company that owns Nord Stream 2," the Republican official said sharply, according to the three sources on the call. "I'm on their web page right now and they identify themselves as the company that's in charge of the planning, construction and operation of the pipeline.""You have determined that sanctionable activity was occurring related to the pipeline," the official continued. "What is the sort of information that you would need to get to confirm for yourself that the company that runs the operation that you just sanctioned is engaged in sanctionable activity?"State Department officials disputed that the overall tone of the call was hostile, and contended that they had later heard from congressional staffers who described the briefing as useful.They argued it can take a long time to determine which entities are sanctionable and reiterated that the Biden administration plans to use all available tools to stop the completion of the pipeline.During the call, Molly Montgomery, the Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, denied that the U.S. is negotiating with Germany on a potential side deal to allow the pipeline to proceed.Reuters reported Friday, citing a German government spokeswoman, that there "is an exchange between the U.S. government and Germany regarding the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to take Russian gas to Europe." The report did not provide any further details.State Department officials contended that the word "exchange" shouldn't be construed as a negotiation and that the Biden administration, in the course of normal diplomatic conversations, had registered its concerns about the pipeline with the Germans.A senior Senate aide on the call also defended the Biden administration against charges of moving slowly and softly, saying there was bipartisan opposition to the pipeline but the administration "needs to make sure that any sanction meets an evidentiary standard that can stand up in court.""Time is short and they are under the gun," the aide said, "but I think they are trying to avoid the clown car approach by the last administration which did things like sanction the Russian company Rusal, but had to walk it back after they almost collapsed the world aluminum market.""Measuring twice to cut once is always sound policy," the aide added, "especially when there is a sense of urgency to get this right."Yes, but: The Trump administration only removed Rusal from its sanctions list after a blacklisted oligarch and Putin pal, Oleg Deripaska, followed through on a commitment to divest his majority ownership stake in the company.GOP congressional staffers asked the Biden officials to commit to updating the report they'd already delivered Congress with new entities that ought to be sanctioned, but the State Department officials did not commit to doing so. One of the Biden officials told the congressional staffers that if they had more information about entities involved in the pipeline, they should say what it is. Earlier this month, bipartisan members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken naming these suspected vessels.In the recently passed defense bill, Congress mandated that the administration sanction a broad array of activities involved in the pipeline.The big picture: Pipeline construction halted during the Trump administration after Congress mandated sanctions in a 2019 bill and top Trump officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, issued aggressive threats. But the Russians resumed major construction on Nord Stream 2 after Biden took office.The bottom line: The pipeline is more than 90% complete, and could be finished by the summer without a major intervention to stop it.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Gov. DeSantis says 'flawed' assumptions led to some states discharging COVID patients into nursing homes

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tells Fox News host Mark Levin how his state was able to protect senior citizens during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Dad ‘shocked’ by daughter’s surprising post-college plans: ‘Leaving [the] whole family behind’

    The daughter told everyone in her family except him.

  • Trump supporters and right-wing reporters wouldn't stop heckling CNN's Jim Acosta during second day of CPAC

    A crowd of Trump supporters and right-wing reporters were filmed following Jim Acosta around CPAC while chanting "CNN sucks!"

  • Why QAnon are pinning their last desperate hopes on Trump emerging as president on March 4

    QAnon's most devout followers believe bizarrely that former President Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 19th President on March 4, 2021.

  • Trump Organization Under Criminal Investigation in NY – Will Donald Trump’s Accountants Flip?

    Last night on MSNBC, Bloomberg reporter Tim O'Brien speculated that the lead accountant on the Trump Organization's taxes may turn state's evidence. Allen Weisselberg is the chief financial officer of...

  • Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler is out as owner of WNBA team, and the new owners include former star player who retired to fight for social justice

    One month after WNBA players helped oust Kelly Loeffler from the Senate, the league announced that it had approved sale of the franchise she co-owned.

  • QAnon conspiracy about Trump's March 4 return to Washington puts capital on alert

    Thousands of National Guard troops will remain in Washington until mid-March amid fears a QAnon conspiracy theory that Donald Trump could still be inaugurated this week could lead to another attack on the US Capitol. Followers of the QAnon cult have claimed that Mr Trump will reclaim the presidency on March 4, the date when presidents were inaugurated up until 1933, when the Inauguration Day was moved to January 20. Online chatter about March 4 from QAnon devotees, who believe that Mr Trump is working to take down a cabal of ‘deep state’ politicians, has caused alarm among US security officials who fear it could lead to further violence. Almost 5,000 National Guard troops will remain in the US capital until March 12, in part because of concerns of a repeat of the violent scenes that played out on January 6, according to Adam Smith, the chair of the House Armed Services Committee. "Some of these people have figured out that apparently 75 years ago, the President used to be inaugurated on March 4. "Now they are thinking maybe we should gather again and storm the Capitol on March 4 ... that is circulating online," he told a hearing in Congress. "Stuff like that circulates all the time, does it mean it's going to happen? Probably not, but if you want to help, tell them not to do that, tell them that the election is over. Joe Biden won." He added: "It was a free and fair election". The request for 4,900 National Guard troops to continue their deployments in Washington until March 12 was made by US Capitol Police, Robert Salesses, a Pentagon official said. "We work very closely with the FBI, Secret Service, and others and the Capitol Police to try to determine what they believe that threat is, and then looking at what they believe is the need for the National Guard, or the types of mission sets that they need support from, we work very closely with them to try to determine what that is. Obviously 4900 is a very large number here on the Capitol," he told lawmakers in Congress. Mr Salesses said the Pentagon is not tracking any specific threats, the most significant terror-threat stems from "lone offenders and small groups of individuals inspired by domestic extremist ideological beliefs, including those based on false narratives spread over social media and other online platforms". Suggestions for more permanent security measures around the Capitol are still under discussion by Congress. Some law enforcement officials have suggested that the fencing erected around the Capitol in the aftermath of January 6 should become a permanent fixture, but many lawmakers have argued the symbolism would create an anti-democratic image.

  • Biden is on the verge of making the same dangerous mistakes as the presidents before him

    Opinion: The costs of a foreign policy that emphasizes US global preeminence are now inescapable clear, and US leaders need to change course.

  • Letters to the Editor: Xavier Becerra isn't a doctor. Now the Republicans care about expertise?

    Alex Azar, Trump's last secretary of Health and Human Services, was a lawyer just like Xavier Becerra, and they voted to confirm him.

  • Biden on track to apply Trump-era rule targeting Chinese tech supply chain concerns

    The Biden administration plans to allow a Trump-era rule targeting Chinese technology firms deemed to pose a threat to the United States to go into effect despite objections from U.S. businesses, the U.S. Commerce Department said on Friday. The department issued an interim final rule in the final days of the Trump administration aimed at addressing information and communications technology supply chain concerns and said it would become effective after a 60-day period of public comment. On Friday, a Commerce spokeswoman said in a statement the department would continue to accept public comment on the rule until March 22, when it would go into effect.

  • At CPAC, Cruz and Hawley remain defiant about Capitol riot

    Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley appeared at CPAC Friday and gave their most extensive public remarks since Jan. 6, when both were seen by critics as having helped incite a violent assault on the U.S. Capitol.

  • CPAC Erupts in Delight After Hawley Brags About Trying to Overturn Election

    "On January the 6th, I objected during the Electoral College certification, maybe you heard about it,” the senator said to loud applause

  • FBI pinpoints a single suspect in the death of US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick

    Federal investigators zeroed in on the assailant after video footage showed the suspect attacking officers with bear spray, The Times reported.

  • "Be careful": Biden says U.S. airstrike in Syria sent warning to Iran

    President Biden said Friday that Thursday night's airstrikes against facilities tied to an Iranian-backed militia group in Syria were meant to warn Iran that it "can't act with impunity." Driving the news: The Pentagon said the strikes, which were authorized by Biden, were carried out "in response to recent attacks against American and Coalition personnel in Iraq" and were intended to "de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq." Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What he's saying: When asked by a reporter what message he wanted to send to Iran with his administration's first overt military action, Biden said, “You can’t act with impunity. Be careful.”An Iraqi militia official said the strikes killed one fighter and wounded several others, AP reports. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh called the U.S. strikes “illegal aggression” and said they violated human rights and international law, per Reuters. The big picture: Earlier on Friday, some Democrats criticized the Biden administration for the strike and demanded a briefing.Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a statement that Congress "will need more information to judge the efficacy of the strikes and the signal they send to Tehran and its proxies, but I believe the President acted well within the authorities of his office."A National Security Council spokesperson said the Pentagon pre-notified Congress and that the administration is continuing to brief the Hill at the member and staff level.Go deeper: U.S. strikes Iran-backed militia facilities in SyriaMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free