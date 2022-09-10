Stephen Miller and Brian Jack, top Trump aides, were among more than a dozen people subpoenaed for DOJ's expansive Jan. 6 investigation: NYT report

Stephen Miller, right, and Brian Jack, left, are among more than a dozen people who were subpoenaed this week by a federal grand jury. Andrew Harnik and Alex Brandon/AP

The DOJ currently has a broad investigation into the events around January 6, 2021.

Among the DOJ's interests are Donald Trump's PAC and the plot to overturn the 2020 vote.

Stephen Miller and Brian Jack, Trump advisors, were among more than a dozen subpoenaed this week, per NYT.

Two top former Trump advisors were subpoenaed this week as part of the Justice Department's expansive investigation into the events around the January 6 Capitol Riot and beyond, according to The New York Times.

Stephen Miller, a senior policy advisor during the Trump White House, and Brian Jack, Trump's political director, were among more than a dozen people in the former president's circle who were subpoenaed by a federal grand jury this week, The Times reported.

Miller and Jack did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The subpoenas appear to seek information on Trump's main fundraising operation, Save America, which was formed after the 2020 election, and the alleged plot to overturn the 2020 vote by sending a slate of fake electors to contested states, per The Times.

On Thursday, The Times also reported that the DOJ is looking into the PAC based on about a half a dozen subpoenas to lower-level former Trump aides, including Nicholas Luna and Ivanka Trump's chief of staff, Julie Radford. It remains unclear why exactly the PAC is being investigated and how it might relate to the Capitol riot



The subpoenas for Miller and Jack are also related to the Trump PAC as well as the 2020 electors scheme, per The Times.

On top of the ongoing probe of Trump's handling of official government records, the DOJ is investigating the Capitol breach, any obstruction of that investigation, and the fake electors plot.

Miller was subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating January 6 for his phone records earlier this year. The advisor filed a suit to block the subpoena, CNN reported. He previously sat for a deposition with the panel.

Jack, who still advises Trump, was also subpoenaed by the committee last year.

So far, at least 40 members of Trump's circle are publicly known to have cooperated with federal and congressional investigators.

