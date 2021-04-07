Stephen Miller launches legal group to block Biden agenda in court

Ivana Saric
·1 min read

Former Trump White House senior adviser Stephen Miller has formed a new legal group to challenge the Biden administration's policies through lawsuits, Politico first reported.

Why it matters: Miller told the Wall Street Journal Wednesday that any Biden policy that the group, America First Legal, "believes to be illegal" would be "fair game" for litigation, setting up an expansive battlefield for trying to maintain Trump-era policies.

The big picture: America Legal First will work with state attorneys general and Republican lawyers around the country to file and assist with conservative lawsuits against Biden policies, per the WSJ.

Details: Other alumni from the Trump administration are also on board. The group's board of directors includes former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former acting U.S. attorney general Matthew Whitaker.

Trump has given his enthusiastic blessing to the venture. In a statement released Wednesday, he praised Miller as a "fearless, principled fighter."

  • "As we know, the Radical Left has been relentless in waging their battles in court," the former president said.

  • "Conservatives and America First supporters badly need to catch up and turn the tables, which is why I applaud Stephen and Mark Meadows for rushing to fill this critical void."

