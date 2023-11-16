Eight Met Police officers face misconduct charges over Stephen Port murder investigation

Eight Metropolitan Police officers are being investigated for gross misconduct over their handling of the case of the serial killer and sexual predator Stephen Port.

The police watchdog, which previously ruled that no officers should face disciplinary proceedings, said it decided to reinvestigate after “new information” came to light at an inquest into the deaths in 2021.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said that five of the officers arrested were still serving, while three had now left the force.

All eight are being investigated for possible breaches of police professional standards relating variously to equality and diversity, duties and responsibilities, authority, respect and courtesy and honesty and integrity.

Five of the officers were subjects in the original investigation – of those three are still serving and two are former officers.

Officers missed repeated opportunities to catch Port, 47, after he plied his first victim, Anthony Walgate, a 23-year-old fashion student, with a fatal dose of the date rape drug GHB and dumped his body near his flat in Barking, east London.

Clockwise from top left: Gabriel Kovari, Jack Taylor, Daniel Whitworth, Anthony Walgate

He subsequently killed Gabriel Kovari, 22, Daniel Whitworth, 21, and Jack Taylor, 25, between June 2014 and September 2015.

However, police failed to link the near-identical circumstances surrounding the deaths of his four victims, who were all gay men who had been targeted on Grindr and other dating apps, and initially told grieving relatives they had overdosed.

Port was only caught after families started investigating themselves. He was sentenced to a whole-life tariff in 2016.

Lack of ‘cultural awareness’

At the inquest in December 2021, it emerged the majority of the police officers accused of performance failings in the investigation have since been promoted.

Senior staff admitted there was a lack of “cultural awareness” about the use of GHB as a weapon, but would not accept that officers were prejudiced against gay men.

Following the original disciplinary investigation, which was completed in August 2018, none of the 17 police officers involved faced charges of misconduct.

However, the IOPC did identify “systemic failings” within the Metropolitan police, and said nine officers would be required to improve their standards.

A spokesman said: “As part of our re-investigation, we have thoroughly reviewed the original investigation material, the information provided to the 2021 inquest, and other relevant material, including related Coroner’s reports from those inquests held before a murder investigation was launched by the Met.

“We continue to follow lines of enquiry and will be conducting further witness interviews. To date we have examined 3,500 documents from various sources, including police investigations, the multiple inquests that have been held, the Port murder trial, the statements given to the original IPCC investigation and then to the subsequent inquest in 2021.”

A lawyer for the families of Port’s victims said the development was testament to their “determination and perseverance”.

“We would not have reached this point without their dedication to ensuring to ensure full transparency and accountability,” said Neil Hudgell, of Hudgell Solicitors.

He said the investigation must be “full and fearless”.

Steve Noonan, the IOPC regional director, said the investigation into possible misconduct issues had been “thorough and detailed”.

He added: “Though we have found an indication that the behaviour of these eight individuals may have amounted to gross misconduct, this does not necessarily mean disciplinary proceedings will automatically follow.”

Met Police Commander Jon Savell said: “The deaths of these four young men is a tragedy and we are deeply sorry there were failings in our police response. Again, I give my own and the Met’s heartfelt apologies. Our thoughts are, as always, with their families and friends.”

