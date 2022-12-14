Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ for 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' dies at age 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, best known for co-hosting "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," has died at 40. The cause of death was suicide, according to the coroner.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, best known for co-hosting "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," has died at 40. The cause of death was suicide, according to the coroner.
Ellen's special tribute to tWitch resurfaces after DJ's death. Source: Ellen Show, CBS
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, a dancer and choreographer best known as the DJ and sidekick on Ellen Degeneres’ talk show, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 40.
It's a tragic day for the the family he leaves behind and the dance community.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the beloved dancer and Ellen DJ, has died at the age of 40. His wife Allison Holker confirmed: "He was the backbone of our family."
Los Angeles officials said the famous dancer and DJ was found dead at the Rodeway Inn in Encino.
If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).
Many are thrilled with Biden's signing of the marriage equality bill, but they note that more work remains to protect the LGBTQ+ community.
According to reports, the famous dancer and DJ died by suicide.
The duchess suggests the family used her as a scapegoat to protect other senior royals from being attacked.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss has passed away at the age of 40. His wife, Allison Holker, confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement to Access Hollywood. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him," she shared.
The bill would let teenagers work until 9 p.m. all year long providing they get parental consent.
Something about making a dessert reminiscent of shareable slices of salty meat really works for the holiday season. This no-bake dessert is surprisingly easy, full of texture, and most of the time it takes to prepare is passive fridge-time. Take a break from the oven and make a chocolate salami for Santa.
Moscow is not planning on a holiday ceasefire
Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan join as new coaches, Kelly Clarkson returns, and Blake Shelton prepares for his last season.
Late So You Think You Can Dance star Stephen "tWitch" boss previously opened up about how he chose his nickname when he "first started dancing"
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, the longtime DJ on the Ellen DeGeneres talk show died. Boss was 40-years-old and died by suicide. His wife Allison Holker Boss put out a statement saying, “He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”
<strong>Special Report: </strong>The teacher spotting the signs that pupils haven’t eaten. The GP who put a food bank in his surgery. The teams knocking on thousands of doors to offer any help they can. Oldham is already one of the country’s most destitute areas, and things are getting worse. Colin Drury meets the locals trying to stem the tide
In court Monday afternoon, Adolphus Earl Kimrey II pled guilty to murder in the death of Mariah Woods.
"We had so much fun last night taking over Mrs. Claus' bakery," Chrissy Teigen captioned photos with husband John Legend and their kids on Instagram
"This is a great love story, and the craziest thing is that I think this love story is only just getting started. You know, she sacrificed everything that she ever knew, the freedom that she had, to join me in my world. And then, pretty soon after that, I ended up sacrificing everything I know to join her in her world."View Entire Post ›