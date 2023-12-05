Stephens College offering 4 years free tuition to some students. Here's who qualifies

Full-time students at Stephens College can now receive four years of free tuition if their families' annual adjusted income is less than $75,000, the college announced in a news release.

The cap reflects Missouri's median family income of $71,520.

Calling it the Stephens Promise, it's available to all current, new and transfer undergraduate students who meet the criteria.

To qualify, students must maintain a GPA of 3.3 or higher, be residential students and file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid every year.

It will allow many students to graduate debt-free, the news release states.

President Dianne Lynch praised the program in the news release.

"We are delivering on our promise that students and families who need to take on college debt won’t have to,” Lynch said.

Stephens College is a private women's college established in the 1800s.

