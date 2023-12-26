Stephens County declares disaster after U.S. Highway 180 Mile-long Bridge closed

Stephens County issued a disaster declaration Friday after the closure of the U.S. Highway 180 bridge crossing Hubbard Creek Reservoir.

Known as the "Mile-long Bridge," the crossing was barricaded after Texas Department of Transportation inspectors determined it to be unsafe.

A pickup turns up Ladybird Lookout on the east side of the U.S. 180 Highway bridge after barriers prevented it from crossing west over Hubbard Creek Reservoir in Breckenridge Saturday.

"This closure has been necessitated by an emergency inspection which revealed significant issues regarding the structural integrity of the bridge and these concerns presented an imminent threat to public safety," Stephens County Judge Michael Roach wrote in his disaster declaration.

With bird nests hanging above it, damage can be seen to one of the supports on the U.S. Highway 180 bridge over Hubbard Creek Reservoir Saturday.

The closure followed reports of material falling from beneath the bridge. A closer examination revealed damage to supporting structures on the western edge of the bridge. As a result, all traffic has been discontinued, including emergency response.

With 15% of the county cut off from emergency services, first responders and equipment have been stationed on the west side of the lake for the foreseeable future.

Barriers prevent motorists from crossing the U.S. Highway 180 bridge over Hubbard Creek Reservoir Saturday.

Travelers to Breckenridge from Abilene are advised to either take Interstate Highway 20 east to U.S. Highway 183 north or to take U.S. Highway 283 north from Albany toward Throckmorton and then U.S. Highway 183 south through Woodson.

Either detour adds at least half an hour to overall travel time.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Stephens County declares disaster after Mile-long Bridge closed