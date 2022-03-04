Stephens County man charged with driving SUV toward Franklin County deputy

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday it arrested a man charged with driving a vehicle toward a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy, who fired several shots at the vehicle as it fled the scene Feb. 28.

Richard David Travis, 31, of Eastanollee was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer.

The GBI was asked to investigate because the deputy fired his gun at the vehicle. Travis was not wounded.

The case began when a deputy on patrol spotted an SUV breaking “several traffic laws” and attempted to pull it over on Old Federal Road in Carnesville, according to the GBI.

When the SUV failed to stop, the driver lost control and collided with the deputy’s unit, disabling it, according to the report.

After the deputy exited his patrol car, the GBI reported the suspect drove toward the officer, who fired several shots. The SUV fled the area, but the deputy was unable to pursue, the GBI said.

The SUV was found abandoned the next day and the driver was located three days later.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Stephens County man charged with assaulting Franklin County deputy