Stephens: What Putin really wants from the Ukraine crisis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bret Stephens
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Grave may have been the mistakes of Donald Rumsfeld, but George W. Bush’s first defense secretary did have a gift for memorable phrases. One of them — “weakness is provocative” — explains the predicament we again find ourselves in with Russia’s belligerence against Ukraine and NATO.

Let’s recap how we got here.

— In August 2008, Russia invaded Georgia and took control of two of its provinces. The Bush administration protested but did almost nothing. After Barack Obama won the White House that fall, he pursued a “reset” with Russia. In 2012, he cut U.S. force levels in Europe to their lowest levels in postwar history and mocked Mitt Romney for calling Russia our principal geopolitical threat.

Russian President Vladimir Putin watches the joint strategic exercise of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus Zapad, Sept. 13, 2021. [Sergei Savostyanov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russian President Vladimir Putin watches the joint strategic exercise of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus Zapad, Sept. 13, 2021. [Sergei Savostyanov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

— In September 2013, Obama famously retreated from his red line against Bashar Assad’s use of nerve gas in Syria, accepting instead a Russian offer of mediation that was supposed to have eliminated Assad’s chemical arsenal. That arsenal was never fully destroyed, but Vladimir Putin took note of Obama’s palpable reluctance to get involved.

— In February 2014, Russia used “little green men” to seize and then annex Crimea. The Obama administration protested but did almost nothing. Russia then took advantage of unrest in eastern Ukraine to shear off two Ukrainian provinces while sparking a war that has lasted seven years and cost more than 13,000 lives. Obama responded with weak sanctions on Russia and a persistent refusal to arm Ukraine.

— In 2016, Donald Trump ran for office questioning how willing America should be to defend vulnerable NATO members. In 2017 he tried to block new sanctions on Russia but was effectively overruled by Congress. The Trump administration did ultimately take a tougher line on Russia and approved limited arms sales to Ukraine. But Trump also tried to hold hostage military assistance to Ukraine for political favors before he was exposed, leading to his first impeachment.

Which brings us to Joe Biden, who ran for office promising a tougher line on Russia. It has been anything but. In May, his administration waived sanctions against Russia’s Nord Steam 2 gas pipeline to Germany, which, when operational, will increase Moscow’s energy leverage on Europe. Since coming to office, the administration has done little to increase the relatively paltry flow of military aid to Ukraine. In the face of a Russian invasion, it will be as effective as trying to put out a forest fire by peeing on it.

Then there was the fiasco of our withdrawal from Afghanistan.The current Ukraine crisis is as much the child of Biden’s Afghanistan debacle as the last Ukraine crisis was the child of Obama’s Syria debacle.

Now the administration is doubling down on a message of weakness by threatening “massive consequences for Russia” if it invades Ukraine, nearly all in economic sanctions. That’s bringing a knife to the proverbial gunfight.

Imagine this not-so-far-fetched scenario. Russian forces move on a corner of Ukraine. The U.S. responds by cutting off Russia from the global banking system. But the Kremlin (which has built its gold and foreign-currency reserves to record highs) doesn’t sit still. It responds to sanctions by cutting off gas supplies in midwinter to the European Union — which gets more than 40% of its gas from Russia. It demands a Russia-Europe security treaty as the price of the resumption of supplies. And it freezes the U.S. out of the bargain, at least until Washington shows goodwill by abandoning financial sanctions.

Such a move would force Washington to either escalate or abase itself — and this administration would almost certainly choose the latter. It would fulfill Putin’s long-held ambition to break the spine of NATO. It would further entice China into a similar mindset of aggression, probably against Taiwan.

What can the U.S. do instead? We should break off talks with Russia now: No country ought to expect diplomatic rewards from Washington while it threatens the destruction of our friends. We should begin an emergency airlift of military equipment to Ukraine, on the scale of Richard Nixon’s 1973 airlift to Israel, including small arms useful in a guerrilla war. And we should reinforce U.S. forces in front-line NATO states, particularly Poland and the Baltics.

None of this may be sufficient to stop Russia from invasion, which would be a tragedy for Ukrainians. But Putin is playing for bigger stakes in this crisis — another sliver of Ukrainian territory is merely a secondary prize.

What he really wants to do is end the Western alliance as we have known it since the Atlantic Charter. As for the U.S., two decades of bipartisan American weakness in the face of his aggression has us skating close to a geopolitical debacle. Biden needs to stand tough on Ukraine in order to save NATO.

Stephens writes for The New York Times.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Stephens: What Putin really wants from the Ukraine crisis

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NATO Says Russia Would Pay 'High Price' for Invading Ukraine

    No real progress was reported between NATO and Russian leaders after their meeting today. NATO Secretary General&nbsp;Jens Stoltenberg&nbsp;said NATO is willing to meet again but that Russia wasn't ready to commit to a schedule.

  • Russia warns it will sever ties with the US if it sanctions Putin over Ukraine crisis

    Senate Democrats on Wednesday unveiled legislation to punish Russia, including slapping sanctions on Putin, if it invades Ukraine.

  • REvil ransomware gang arrested in Russia

    Russian authorities dismantle the notorious cyber-crime gang at the request of the United States.

  • NATO offers arms talks as Russia warns of dangers

    "We have made it clear and we told the Russians directly again today that if Russia further invades Ukraine, there will be significant costs and consequences." The gulf between the United States and Russia appeared as stark as ever Wednesday, following a four-hour NATO meeting in Brussels, where U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman reiterated a warning to Russia over its massing of troops near Ukraine, and wondered why the nuclear-armed nation claimed it felt threatened by its much smaller neighbor. "They are a powerful country. The fact that they feel threatened by Ukraine, a smaller and still developing democracy, is hard to understand quite frankly. Why they need 100,000 troops on the border which they say are not for invasion but are for exercising, when live-fire exercises are reported this morning? What is this about? Is this about invasion, is this about intimidation, is this about trying to be subversive, I don’t know, but it is not conducive to getting to diplomatic solutions."NATO said it was willing to talk to Russia about arms control and missile deployments to avert the risk of war in Europe but would not allow Moscow to veto Ukraine's ambition to join NATO one day. At a lengthy news conference, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said Russia could not take seriously NATO's claim to be a defensive alliance that posed no threat to Russia. "We have honestly, explicitly, and without trying to cut corners using the politically correct forms, pointed out that further deterioration in ties could lead to unpredictable and severe consequences for European security. Russia disagrees with such a scenario." Afterward, Grushko said Moscow would use military means to neutralize security threats if diplomacy proved insufficient. The talks were set to continue on Thursday in Vienna.

  • Europe at greatest risk of war in 30 years, Poland warns

    Europe is nearer war than it has been in 30 years, Poland's foreign minister warned during the third round of diplomacy this week aimed at defusing tensions over Russia's demand that Ukraine never be allowed to join NATO. Addressing envoys from the 57 members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Zbigniew Rau did not name Russia, but listed a string of conflicts in which Moscow's involvement has been alleged. "It seems that the risk of war in the OSCE area is now greater than ever before in the last 30 years," Rau said in a speech outlining his country's priorities as it holds the OSCE's rotating chairmanship this year.

  • NATO, Russia eye more talks over Ukraine

    The United States and NATO reject key Russian security demands for easing tensions over Ukraine, but left open the possibility of future talks with Moscow to discuss other issues like arms control and ways to prevent military incidents. (Jan. 12)

  • U.S. import prices fall 0.2% in December, first decline in five months

    U.S. import prices slid 0.2% in December to mark the first decline in five months, largely because the cost of oil fell. Excluding fuel, import prices rose 0.5% in December. Import prices rose 10.4% in 2021 and contributed to the biggest increase in U.S. inflation in almost 40 years. Prices started to level off toward the end of the year, however.

  • Russia won't 'wait forever' over security demands

    At his annual news conference, Russia's top diplomat said Moscow wanted to hear which proposals worked and which didn't with an explanation, and that the key thing was that everything was in writing.Lavrov said President Vladimir Putin could take a decision once Moscow had received a point-by-point response to its proposals and counter-proposals from the West.

  • 'Keep the defender guessing': Russia's military options on Ukraine

    Russia's deployment of tens of thousands of troops to the north, east and south of Ukraine https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/expect-worst-ukraine-hit-by-cyberattack-russia-moves-more-troops-2022-01-14 is fuelling fears in Kyiv and Western capitals that Moscow is planning a new attack. Russia denies any such plans. Western military analysts have suggested Russia cannot keep such troops deployed where they are indefinitely for financial and logistical reasons and would need to pull them back by summer.

  • Spider-Man comic page sells for record $3.36M bidding

    Mike Zeck's artwork for page 25 from Marvel Comics' “Secret Wars No. 8” brings the first appearance of Spidey's black suit. The record bidding, which started at $330,000 and soared past $3 million, came on the first day of Heritage Auctions' four-day comic event in Dallas.

  • Arkansas Senators: Don't bust filibuster

    Both of Arkansas' Republican Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton made statements this week in defense of the chamber's filibuster rule. The rule allows the minority to block legislation through continued debate. Driving the news: President Biden attended the Senate Democratic caucus lunch Thursday to make a case for reforming the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe backdrop: The House o

  • The DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill Driver Kit Is 41% Off and the Deals Don’t Stop There

    DeWalt is the gold standard when it comes to tools.

  • Lexus Is Bringing an Off-Road Version of the LX600 SUV to the Tokyo Auto Show

    After-market parts make this 4x4 even more capable than before.

  • Kanye West Plans To Meet Vladimir Putin in Russia

    Never predictable, Kanye West is reportedly planning to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on a...

  • Valley nurse, husband dies of COVID-19 on Christmas Eve

    A Valley nurse is one of the 25,000 Arizonans who have lost their lives due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

  • Secret audio sheds light on toppled dictator’s frantic last hours

    The BBC has obtained extraordinary recordings believed to be of phone calls made by Tunisian ex president Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali as he flew out of the country in 2011.

  • The 2022 Lexus ES is all high-quality luxury and superb value

    This premium midsize sedan is a winner on many levels, from the quiet cabin and comfortable ride to its generous passenger space and reassuring reliability.

  • 5 of the Smartest Bank Stocks to Buy in the Rising Rate Environment

    After a sharp reversal in the final few months of 2021, the Federal Reserve looks poised to raise the federal funds rate -- the benchmark overnight borrowing rate -- multiple times this year. This should bode well for bank stocks, most of which will benefit in a rising-rate environment. With this in mind, here are five of the smartest bank stocks to buy in 2022.

  • Wendy Sherman: US turns to its veteran negotiator to safeguard peace in Europe

    Confronting Russia over Ukraine will not faze the former social worker who played a key role in North Korea and Iran talks The US deputy secretary of state, Wendy Sherman, 72, is her country’s most experienced international negotiator. Photograph: Johanna Geron/Reuters In Wendy Sherman, the Biden administration has sent its most experienced negotiator into the fray, in an attempt to fend off a Russian invasion of Ukraine and a new conflict in Europe. No one in government has spent more time in h

  • North Korea fires two more missiles, calls US sanctions a 'provocation'

    North Korea launched two more ballistic missiles on Friday, just hours after the country criticized the United States for calling for more sanctions on the rogue regime over its previous missile launches.The launch marked the third in two weeks, Reuters reports.Two, presumed short-range missiles (SRBMs) were detected by South Korea from the North Pyongan Province, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff announced, according to the outlet. A presumed...